Adachi And Shumamura Launch in Yen Press January 2021 Solicits

Hitoma Iruma and Moke Yuzuhara's Adachi And Shimamura kicks off Yen Press and their January 2021 solicitations through comic book stores. Plenty to delve through, this is where you start.

ADACHI AND SHIMAMURA GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV201782

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A/CA) Moke Yuzuhara

The second floor of the gym. That's our spot. Class is in session right now, but they don't hold class in a place like this. This is where Shimamura and I became friends. What is this feeling? Yesterday, I dreamed of kissing her. I'm not like that, and I'm sure Shimamura isn't either. But… when Shimamura thinksof the word "friend," I want to be the first thing that comes to her mind. That's all.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

SASAKI AND MIYANO GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV201783

(W) Syou Harusono (A/CA) Syou Harusono

Miyano spends his days peacefully reading Boys' Love comics and worrying about howgirly his face is — until a chance encounter leads to a scuffle with his senior Sasaki. Intrigued by his feisty junior Miyano, delinquent Sasaki uses every opportunity he can to get closer…

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

MINT CHOCOLATE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV201784

(W) Mami Orikasa (A/CA) Mami Orikasa

When Nanami's high-school crush suddenly becomes her step-brother, she's faced with the unfortunate reality of having to live under the same roof as her now off-limits love-interest! Will his chilly attitude and arrogant ways be enough to turn her off, or is Nanami in for some long and sleepless nights…?

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

DEAR NORMAN GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV201785

(W) Neji (A/CA) Neji

Since she was young, Mashiro Unohana has been able to see ghosts. She pretended not to see them so others wouldn't find her creepy, but one day she finds herself caught up in the world of those that are not human — the Nomans.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

CIRQUE DU FREAK MANGA OMNIBUS GN VOL 01 DARREN SHAN

YEN PRESS

NOV201786

(W) Darren Shan (A/CA) Takahiro Arai

Discover the manga adaptation of Darren Shan'sCirque Du Freak, now back in a newomnibus form! Darren Shan was an average kid until destiny brought him to the Cirque du Freak. Now Darren's been immersed into a shadowy world inhabited by vampires, werewolves, and strange creatures which he's never imagined, and his life will be changed forever!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $24.00

INTERSPECIES REVIEWERS COMICS ANTHOLOGY GN DARKNESS (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV201787

(W) Amahara, Dragon Age Editorial Staff (A/CA) Masha

A loving tribute to the monster brothel adventurers of InterspeciesReviewers, this anthology includes art and comics by talented Japanese creators including Okayado, ZTon, and Gashigashi!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

MAMA AKUMA GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV201788

(W) Kuzushiro (A/CA) Kuzushiro

Seere is a subordinate demon to Amaimon, the eastern King of Hell. Serious in his work, he prides himself on his ability to make any wish come true. But when he's summoned from a grimoire, what awaits him is a little girl with but one wish: "Please be my mama!!" Seere's long road to motherhood starts here!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

GOLDEN JAPANESQUE YOKOHAMA KARENTAN GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV201789

Living in Meiji era Japan, Maria must hide the blond hair and blue eyes she inherited from her father out of concern over discrimination. But when a boy named Rintarou learns her secret, he can't help but say something: "You're…like a mermaid…" A dazzling historical romance awaits!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

GRIM REAPER & FOUR GIRLFRIENDS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV201790

Kaoru Minaguchi is a "no-lifer" who sucks at school, can't play sports, lacks any realtalent, definitely doesn't have a girlfriend, or even a remote desire to change hisways…until a certain grim reaper pays him a visit. Turns out, she's a reaper of"no-lifers" and if Kaoru can't find a way to become a true "real-lifer," he's as good as dead…!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $30.00

WORLDS FINEST ASSASSIN REINCARNATED ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV201791

The world's finest assassin has been reincarnated in another world. His mission: to kill the Hero prophesized to save the world! With his deadly skills from his previous life and the magic he learns in this one, he's well on his way to becoming the greatest assassin in all of history…

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

NOV201792

Nene has suddenly been dragged inside a mirror, where she meets the spirit of a young boy calling himself Mitsuba. As they try to escape, the threat of School Mystery No. 3, the Hell of Mirrors, draws ever closer. Nene may have finally gotten herself into a mess that even Hanako-kun can't save her from-but will someone else come to her rescue…?

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

DARK HISTORY OF REINCARNATED VILLAINESS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV201793

Konoha Satou has a dark history, written throughout middle schoola fantasy adventure of love and magic about the Counts daughter Konoha Magnolia and the knights who love her! But when it looks like that dark history is going to be uncovered by her mother, Konoha panics and dies in a traffic accident! Opening her eyes, shes been reincarnated into the world of her own dark history as Iana Magnolia, the worst villainess of her own creation!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

HETEROGENIA LINGUISTICO GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

NOV201794

As Hakaba and his traveling companions continue their journey to Utatsu, their tent receives a surprising visitor – a minotaur named Moo (at least, that's what it sounds like). Why is this mysterious minotaur, who can speak several monster languages, watching Hakaba? Hakaba has many more discoveries to make in the magnificent world of monsters!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00

DEATH MARCH PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

NOV201795

Satou and his party have arrived at Muno Castle, where a demonic battle's about to begin! But their foe's not one to fight fair, and when a horde of demons descends upon the capital, it's up to Satou to think quickly and save its citizens!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

NOV201796

Deep within the dungeon, Laios confronts the legendary winged lion! The battle against the Lunatic Magician for control of the dungeon continues…

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00

COMBATANTS WILL BE DISPATCHED GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

NOV201797

A month has passed since the cease-fire, and Kisaragi has sent a mutant to get the invasion back on track. But their plans are derailed when Six is dispatched on a mission for water crystals that will relieve the kingdom of Grace from its drought, which he caused by changing the rain-making artifact's password to something that can't be printed. Is Six really the right man for the job…?

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

ANGELS OF DEATH GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

NOV201798

Having overcome their life-or-death struggle on Floor B1, Zack and Ray decideto split up and search for a path to the surface. Before long, Ray finds herself

face-to-face with a man she knows all too well…

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

HAKUMEI & MIKOCHI GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

NOV201799

Familiar sights, places, and faces – there'sa special happiness in having everything important to you close by. Hear lovely poetic odes to the sights of the port town, watch an animal men's fashion show, and revel in the luxury of a day where you don't have to do anything with Hakumei & Mikochi!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON SWORD ORATORIA GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

NOV201800

Tiona and Tione are locked in heated battle against remnants of their poisonous past, and with Loki Familia tied up dealing with Ishtar Familia's attack, their allies are unable to back them up…

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

IM GREAT PRIEST IMHOTEP GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

NOV201801

During the confrontation with Ramses II, Hinome emerges from a fiery explosionclad in golden flames! Bursting with the desire to protect Im, she turns the flames that had once been her curse into the power to protect the people she cares about – and stands up to fight alongsideher friends! But Hinome's newfoundpowers bring with them some disturbing truths…

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00

RE ZERO SLIAW CHAPTER 4 GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV201802

After the battle against the Witch Cult's Archbishop of Sloth, Subaru is set to reunite with Emilia, but new trials and tribulations await. As another chapter unfolds, Subaruheads toward the holy territory of the Witch.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE BARCAROLLE FROTH GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

NOV201803

Having procured a boat, Kirito and Asuna are one step closer to unravelling the quest that was missing from the Beta launch. Together with their team, theyll tackle the new puzzles of Sword Art Online that await them.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

WORLD STRONGEST REARGUARD LABYRINTH NOVICE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV201804

Arihito and his party have accidentally ended up on the third floor of the first labyrinth far ahead of their time. Even with the powerful back up of having "Death Sword" Elitia on his team, the risk of so many low level Seekers travelling together may be too much!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

TRINITY SEVEN 7 MAGICIANS GN VOL 22

YEN PRESS

NOV201805

It's three Demon Lords vs. one Great Demon Lord in a fierce battle! With Dis Trinity controlling the almighty Dante's Cross, can Subaru and the others stand up to him?!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $13.00

SOLO LEVELING LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

NOV201806

The weakest of the weak, E-class hunter Jinwoo Sung has no money, no talent, and no prospects to speak of. And when he enters a hidden dungeon that fateful day, he ends up being left to die in the aftermath of a horrendous tragedy. At death's door, Jinwoo is suddenly invited to be a "player" by a mysterious voice. Desperate to live, Jinwoo jumps at the chance… but what is this strange new leveling system that only he can see?

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00

IVE BEEN KILLING SLIMES 300 YEARS NOVEL SC VOL 09

YEN ON

NOV201807

I've been killing slimes for 300 years – and now I'm a slime, too!? (Not forever, just for a very weird little while.) This time, I had all kinds of new adventures – cutting my hair, going on an outing with my daughters, and meeting a new slime girl!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 10

YEN ON

NOV201808

The Tempest Founder's Festival was a roaring success, and Rimuru's next goal is to join the infamous Council of the West. However, a certain influential figure within the Council has no intention of letting someone as powerful as Rimuru have a seat at the table, and they will stop at nothing to quietly snuff him out before he makes any moves!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00

KONOSUBA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 13

YEN ON

NOV201809

There's a stalker on the loose! …Or so it would seem. It looks like Wiz has been receiving a lot of attention from a certain someone, but when she brings it to the attention of Kazuma and Vanir, they can't believe her reaction. Someone's clearly been following her around…so why is she acting like a blushing bride to be?!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $14.00

WANDERING WITCH JOURNEY ELAINA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

NOV201810

It's a wonder one witch can see so many fantastic places, yet never settle down. Then again, when your average encounter can include poisonous apples, meeting a spy, a rendezvous with a flying dragon, finding a sunken city, exploring an ice town, and more…you might find yourself reluctant to stay in one place, too.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00

HIGH SCHOOL DXD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

NOV201811

I, Issei, have been getting used to living as a demon. Until Rias started acting strange, that is. Turns out she's engaged to some pretty-boy demon named Riser Phenex. No way am I letting some other guy horn in on my territory. I'm the one who's going to have a harem full of super-cute girls!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00

KINGDOM HEARTS III 3 THREE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

NOV201812

Once Sora, Donald, and Goofy finish their search for the power of waking and the last guardians of light, it's time to challenge Xehanort once and for all in the dramatic conclusion to the Dark Seeker saga, including the events of Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00

HIGH SCHOOL PRODIGIES EASY ANOTHER WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

NOV201813

War is fast approaching between the Prodigies and the Empire. Gustav's fearsome magical attack has left much of Dormundt broken. While the city recovers Marquis Archride's Punitive Force marches to squash the rebellious democracy.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00

YOUTH ROMANTIC COMEDY WRONG EXPECTED NOVEL SC VOL 10.5

YEN ON

NOV201814

Hachiman's winter break may have been short, but between Komachi's entrance exam worries, Iroha's selfish antics, and a request from the boys, he's still had plenty to do!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $14.00

ASTERISK WAR LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 15

YEN ON

NOV201815

In the sixth round of the Lindvolus, the final four will be decided! But if Ayato advances, he'll have to face Julis in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Ayato is visited by two students from Gallardworth who say they've been asked to come save Haruka…

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00

STRIKE THE BLOOD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 17

YEN ON

NOV201816

It's a new semester at Saikai Academy and Kojou just barely made the cut! Looks like world's mightiest vampire – and lord ofthe fourth Dominion – won't be in the same class as his little sister after all. But that'll be the least of his worries when he finds out that the Japanese government is trying place the fourth Dominion under the control of someone else! Kojou's going to need help from alies, old & new, to defend his title – and Yukina's job!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $14.00

SWORD ART ONLINE NOVEL SC VOL 21

YEN ON

NOV201817

It's been a month since Kirito and Asuna returned from the Underworld. Together again with Alice, who managed to secure a life in the real world, it should've been happily ever after… But, as luck would have it, the three find themselves involved in a VRMMO by the name of Unital Ring, and all their stats have been reset to level one! It's time for Kirito to put his experience to the test in a genuine Survival MMO!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $15.00