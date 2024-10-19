Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Adrián Gutiérrez, world's finest

Adrián Gutiérrez, New Regular Artist On Batman/Superman World's Finest

Adrián Gutiérrez is the new regular artist on Batman/Superman: World's Finest from #35 in January 2025, taking over from Dan Mora.

Adrián Gutiérrez drew Batman/Superman: World's Finest #31 and #32 as a fill-in for regular artist Dan Mora, who was drawing Absolute Power. But now that Dan Mora is off to Superman as well as Justice League Unlimited, it seems that three books might be just too much even for Dan. So now it looks like Adrián Gutiérrez will be a permanent admission to the team. He posted on social media, "I finally can tell. I'm the NEW ONGOING ARTIST OF WORLD'S FINEST! HERE WE GO! Can't be happier, this team is incredible and I need to say THANK YOU to all of them, @oldtimeypaul, Chris Rosa, @markwaidwriter @tamra.bonvillain, Steve Wand, I'm so excited to be part of this, and also thankful to continue in the footsteps of the previous artist, the amazing @dan_mora_c! I'll do my best, LET'S GO!!!" Here;s a little look at Adrián Gutiérrez's previous work on the title in question.

Comic book artist Adrián Gutiérrez is probably best known for drawing the ongoing Blue Beetle series and Blue Beetle: Graduation Day, before his recent stint on Batman/Superman: World's Finest.

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLD'S FINEST #35 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A) Adrian Gutierrez (CA) Dan Mora

20,000 LEAGUES BEGINS! A distress call from Atlantis has brought Batman and Superman deep beneath the waves…and face to face with the king himself: Aquaman. But this man of two worlds harbors a secret, and it will be up to the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel to thwart a coup that threatens the peace of all undersea life! A new story arc begins as the World's Finest travel under the sea with new ongoing series artist Adrian Gutierrez! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/15/2025

