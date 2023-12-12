Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Happy Meal, McDonald's, mcnugget

Adult Happy Meals Return to McDonalds and with McNugget Buddies!

The Adult Happy Meals have returned to McDonalds' and this tiem the McMugget Buddies are back and with some stylish new looks

Behold! The Adult Happy Meals have returned to McDonald's once again and with the collaboration of Kerwin Frost. Kerwin Frost is an artist from Harlem who deals with fashion and music and has served up a delightful treat for fans. The McNugget Buddies are back and can only be found inside The Kerwin Frost Box at Mcdonald's. Step into Frost Way, a new and unique story for these nuggets, with six nugs being offered to collect. The Frost meal will give consumers a choice of Big Mac or 10 piece McNuggets, with fries and a drink. Each meal gets its own themed boxes packed with art, and with the McNugget Buddy gets its own sealed box inside. Each nugget is a mystery and will have the ability to be customized with removable clothes. We were lucky enough to find Brrrick in our box, but there are rumors that a. Golden McNugget can also be pulled. Head over to your local McDonald's today, and be sure to dive into the Kerwin Frost x McDonald's Collaboration Apparel Collection as well.

The Kerwin Frost Box at McDonalds

"The Kerwin Frost Box is a collaboration between artist Kerwin Frost and McDonald's, featuring a cast of new McNugget Buddies collectibles in designer outfits. Plus, order in the app and you can remix a McNugget Buddy outfit of your own. The meal comes with your choice of Big Mac® or 10 pc. Chicken McNuggets®, plus medium Fries + drink and a McNugget Buddy collectible in every box.* Can you collect them all?"

"Kerwin Frost is an artist from Harlem, most well known for his work within fashion and music. He is a creative director, a DJ, street style icon and host of his own interview series. As a lifelong fan of McDonald's and the McNugget Buddies, Kerwin is proud to team up and bring "The Kerwin Frost Box" to life. His Frost Way collectible designs marry a vivid fashion style with a respect for the enduring iconography of the McDonald's brand."

Kerwin Frost

#1 McNugget Buddy Hype Man: Voted mayor of Frost Way by unanimous decision, he always supports his Buddies. Perfection isn't his style, as he recognizes he isn't perfect himself. Instead, he encourages and champions originality.

Waffutu

The Princess of Positivity: She makes dreams come true with her wand. Everywhere she goes in Frost Way, positivity follows. She admires the little things, like flowers—giving her a charm that everyone adores.

Uptown Moe

The Local's Local of Frost Way: As the town's mascot, he wears the city on his sleeve. Direct and naturally funny, he has a supportive nature that brings all of the Buddies together, especially for special occasions.

Don Bernice

Wise & Witty Stylist: As a wise and experienced fashion designer, she creates all of the outfits for the Buddies of Frost Way. She is steps ahead, providing wisdom and guidance to all of the Buddies as they express themselves in their own way.

Brrrick

Self-Proclaimed "Cool" Guy: As the most adventurous Buddy of Frost Way, he's cool, confident and energetic. He can be a bit devious to get the attention of others, but everything he does is with good intentions. Deep down he really just wants to be accepted.

Darla

Lead Singer of The Frostettos: She moved to Frost Way to become a superstar. As employee of the month at her local McDonald's, she's already known around town. Now the stage is set to overcome self-doubt and bring down the house at her big debut.

