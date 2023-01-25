AEW Dynamite Preview: Mark Briscoe Makes AEW Debut in Tribute Match In tribute to the late Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe takes on Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite; Britt Baker has been pulled from the triple threat.

There are some big changes for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. First and foremost, Mark Briscoe will wrestle Jay Lethal in a tribute match for the late Jay Briscoe, who died tragically in a car accident last week. The match will mark the first time a Briscoe has appeared on AEW Dynamite (not including the memorial graphic for Jay Briscoe that appeared at the start of last week's show), a result of a policy long-rumored by multiple sources but never actually confirmed on the record, to come from AEW's TV partner, Warner Bros. Discovery, in response to homophobic tweets made by Jay Briscoe a decade ago.

In the years since, Briscoe apologized for and denounced the tweets, modifying his stance in a way widely perceived as sincere. However, though the Briscoes were hired by AEW Owner Tony Khan to wrestle in sister-brand ROH, featured prominently on ROH PPVs, and were the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions until the time of Jay Briscoe's death, the team was still effectively banned from AEW television, wherever that directive came from, until tonight. AEW did film matches for a Jay Briscoe tribute show last week, but it will air on ROH's Honor Club streaming service. On a podcast recently, Khan said he "fought hard" to make the match happen. All of that is to say it will be an emotional night for fans and wrestlers alike.

TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite, to celebrate the life and legacy of the late, great Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday: longtime friend and great rival @TheLethalJay will take on Jay's brother & tag team partner Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken! Tune in to @TBSnetwork LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/2qkAEFYGb9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Additionally, AEW has made a change to the advertised women's triple threat match. Due to an injury, Britt Baker is out, so Toni Storm will take on Ruby Soho one-on-one on AEW Dynamite tonight.

Due to injury, Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. will not be able to compete in the scheduled 3-Way Match on #AEWDynamite. Following their postmatch encounter last Wednesday on Dynamite, it will now be @realrubysoho fighting #ToniStorm one-on-one LIVE on

TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/VJK67nIPnG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Other matches and segments planned for tonight's AEW Dynamite are as follows:

#AEWDynamite is TONIGHT LIVE 8/7c on TBS

-TNT Title: Darby Allin v Buddy Matthews

-Mark Briscoe v Jay Lethal

-Bryan Danielson v Brian Cage

-Jericho + Sammy v Starks + Andretti

–#JungleHOOK v Matt Hardy + Ethan Page

-Ruby Soho v Toni Storm

–#TheAcclaimed + #TheGunns Family Therapy pic.twitter.com/UtPCVu23FO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

AEW Dynamite will air at 8/7C on TBS.

