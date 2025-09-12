Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ad Populum, Allyn Gibson, diamond, diamond previews, Marty Grossman, Sparkle Pop

After 37 Years, Diamond Kills Previews Catalog, Lays Off Staff

After thirty-seven years, Diamond Comic Distributors closes its Previews catalogue, for good and lays off its staff

Article Summary Diamond Comic Distributors ends the Previews catalogue after 37 years, marking a major industry shift.

All remaining Previews staff, including writer Allyn Gibson and founder/editor Marty Grosser, have been laid off.

The shutdown follows Diamond's bankruptcy and its acquisition by Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop.

Industry professionals mourn Previews' closure, hailing its legacy in comic book culture and history.

It has been a death of a thousand paper cuts, but this truly is the end of an era. The Diamond Previews catalogue, the massive tome that lists, advertises and, well, previews everything coming from Diamond Comic Distributors, has been running for almost forty years, is no more. Looking back, it provided a wealth of historical and cultural context for the comic book industry over its publication. Copies even become collectable if someone decides that a listing or cover counted as the first appearance of a character. It still survived even after so many publishers left Diamond, Diamond went bankrupt, and Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop bought the company, though it moved to free-digital rather than paid print-and-digital. But no longer.

Main Previews writer for decades, Allyn Gibson, had been kept on at Diamond, even as they shed many staff. He previously stated that "Diamond has been a part of my life since 1991… I saw my work on PREVIEWS as a great responsibility–it is the tool of the comics industry–and I always tried to do right by the publishers, the readers, the industry as a whole." And he repeats what he said when lockdown hit and everything changed. "All I can do is to do the best job I can do today, and I will deal with tomorrow when it comes. If we go down, at least I will know I did everything I could."

Well, yesterday, the current Diamond Comic Distributors, owned by Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop, laid off the entire Previews staff, including its writer, Allyn Gibson, and its founder/editor/manager Marty Grosser, as part of division-wide layoffs. There will be no more Previews, and the digital October 2025 issue will be the last, assuming it even gets put online. Marty posted to LinkedIn;

"PREVIEWS is dead. R.I.P. (1988-2025) It was the best 37 years of my life. I met some lifelong friends and worked alongside some of the best of the best. Issue #445 will be the last issue, all 98 pages of it. I guess I have some career decisions to make, and new opportunities to ponder. Allons-y!!!"

And Allyn Gibson also wrote a LinkedIn update, stating that the news came from longstanding Diamond executive Chuck Parker,

"Today was my last day with Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Eighteen years didn't end the way I would have wanted, but when Chuck Parker started in on his prepared remarks, I also wasn't terribly surprised. It was what I expected. The October PREVIEWS has 350 items in it, the products offered in New to Order are a trickle compared to what they once were, and I wondered if our revenue post-bankruptcy was enough to keep the doors open. I was superfluous to present needs, perhaps to future needs, and when I asked about possible copywriting positions elsewhere in the Ad Populum portfolio I was told there weren't any at the moment, though I am, of course, welcome to apply when one comes available. I fell just a little short of writing half the PREVIEWS run, 220 issues. That may forever irk me. Just five more! That's all I needed! Five more!" "I've been through all the emotions today, and I'll be going through them for a while yet. I won't say that I'm not terrified, but it's also part of life. I'm hashtag#OpenToWork and been applying for jobs for the past few months, because I knew this outcome was likely. It's the way the story goes. To the people I worked with, you are among the finest people I have ever worked with, I was proud to call you colleagues, and I appreciated each and every one of you. You are the best. We did great things. I'll see you out there."

And some of those, past and present, were on hand to sympathise, first with Martin Grosser.

Ben Dunn, Founder of Antarctic Press posted "So sorry that things had to come to an end" with Martin replying "Thanks Ben. And I'm sorry that AP and so many other publishers and vendors were treated so poorly during this bankruptcy and the months after…"

Founder of Antarctic Press posted "So sorry that things had to come to an end" with Martin replying "Thanks Ben. And I'm sorry that AP and so many other publishers and vendors were treated so poorly during this bankruptcy and the months after…" Former Diamond Product manager Matthew Demory said "So sorry this happened today, Marty. Previews was an icon because you made it so."

said "So sorry this happened today, Marty. Previews was an icon because you made it so." Steve Leaf, former Assistant Manager at Diamond Comics said "I'm sorry how your commitment to Diamond, Previews and comic history was ended. It's obvious the new owners had no plans to be a legitimate distributor of print publications to comic shops. A lot of experience and love of this industry was lost (hopefully temporarily) and as new voices replace Diamond they would be wise to hire people like you, Allyn and some many others I've worked with over these last 30 years."

former Assistant Manager at Diamond Comics said "I'm sorry how your commitment to Diamond, Previews and comic history was ended. It's obvious the new owners had no plans to be a legitimate distributor of print publications to comic shops. A lot of experience and love of this industry was lost (hopefully temporarily) and as new voices replace Diamond they would be wise to hire people like you, Allyn and some many others I've worked with over these last 30 years." Kathy Govier, former Chief Marketing Officer at Diamond said

former Chief Marketing Officer at Diamond said "I am so sorry, Marty. As the driving force behind PREVIEWS, your editorial leadership gave it its voice and sustained its legacy for nearly four decades. That kind of experience and steadiness is rare. Any organization would be lucky to have you. Publishers, media companies, content organizations…reach out to Marty!"

Steven Warble, Sales & Marketing Inventory Manager at Diamond Comic Distributors, said "I am devastated by today's layoffs. We lost so much experience and institutional knowledge. I hope nothing but the best for you Marty!

And then to recognise Allyn's work on Previews as well.

Megan Marsden , former Diamond Comics Brand Manager, said "I'm so sorry Allyn! Your dedication to PREVIEWS was legendary! I hope you find a place that appreciates all your hard work."

, former Diamond Comics Brand Manager, said "I'm so sorry Allyn! Your dedication to PREVIEWS was legendary! I hope you find a place that appreciates all your hard work." Kathy Govier said "I'm so sorry, Allyn. I saw firsthand the talent and creativity you poured into PREVIEWS, and the legacy you helped shape is remarkable. Your blend of copywriting talent, digital savvy, and business insight is rare. It's the kind of mix every team wants but few are lucky enough to find. Anyone looking for an exceptional copywriter and tech-savvy creative thinker should connect with Allyn!"

said "I'm so sorry, Allyn. I saw firsthand the talent and creativity you poured into PREVIEWS, and the legacy you helped shape is remarkable. Your blend of copywriting talent, digital savvy, and business insight is rare. It's the kind of mix every team wants but few are lucky enough to find. Anyone looking for an exceptional copywriter and tech-savvy creative thinker should connect with Allyn!" Matt Barham , Production Manager of Diamond's Game Trade Magazine said "I love you man. You didn't deserve any of this and I hope you find a new spot where you're given at least half the appreciation you deserve."

, Production Manager of Diamond's Game Trade Magazine said "I love you man. You didn't deserve any of this and I hope you find a new spot where you're given at least half the appreciation you deserve." Luke Martin, Associate Brand Manager at Diamond said "I'm sad but not shocked considering how things have been going the last few months. It still sucks but you're accommodating, capable, and a delight to talk to pretty much always, so this is a huge boon to wherever you end up working!"

Associate Brand Manager at Diamond said "I'm sad but not shocked considering how things have been going the last few months. It still sucks but you're accommodating, capable, and a delight to talk to pretty much always, so this is a huge boon to wherever you end up working!" Martin Allmark, Toy Buyer/Brand Manager at Diamond added "I'm so sorry to hear this. Thanks for ALL your support, help and so much more. We here in the UK appreciated everything you did for us. Keep your head up and in touch."

Toy Buyer/Brand Manager at Diamond added "I'm so sorry to hear this. Thanks for ALL your support, help and so much more. We here in the UK appreciated everything you did for us. Keep your head up and in touch." Steve Leaf said "I can't say I'm shocked given all that has transpired since January 14th and again on May 16th. I always enjoyed talking to you about titles I was offering and what was worth additional coverage in Previews. It made my weekly visit to the office worthwhile and helped keep purchasing on schedule."

said "I can't say I'm shocked given all that has transpired since January 14th and again on May 16th. I always enjoyed talking to you about titles I was offering and what was worth additional coverage in Previews. It made my weekly visit to the office worthwhile and helped keep purchasing on schedule." Ashton Greenwood of Dover Publications said "So bummed to hear this, Allyn. You literally knew everything at Diamond. If I had a question I didn't know where to start, I'd always start with you. Thanks for all your help and for always fielding my ridiculous questions. I know another company will be lucky to have you!"

of Dover Publications said "So bummed to hear this, Allyn. You literally knew everything at Diamond. If I had a question I didn't know where to start, I'd always start with you. Thanks for all your help and for always fielding my ridiculous questions. I know another company will be lucky to have you!" Steven Warble concluded "I was shocked to hear you were let go. Your work was essential and I don't know how we will move forward. I doubt AdPop even knows half of what you did. Good luck and god speed."

In response to Steven, Allyn added "Thank you, and please take care of yourself. My hunch/fear is that AdPop will decide to wind down operations, treating what they've spent as a sunk cost and cutting their losses, because it's hard to see where and how revenue will grow. So just be ready."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!