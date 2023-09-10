Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Spanner's Galaxy, teen titans

After 40 Years, Spanner's Galaxy Is Part Of The DC Universe

Spanner's Galaxy created by Nicola Cuti and Tom Mandrake was a DC Comics six-issue mini-series from 1984 following one Polaris Spanner and his attempts to evade the government of Earth by using teleportation across the galaxy.

A DC Comics take on Star Wars under EIC Dick Giordano and editor Alan Gold, with Spanner is a young farmboy from a backwater planet who becomes the first human member of the intergalactic Kaborian Knights who can teleport across the galaxy, swapping positions with another., called castling. Which was handy when for some unknown reason he became Enemy Number One, according to the intergalactic media and suddenly had no place to hide.

It has been forgotten by almost everyone. Almost. But Mark Waid is not everyone. And, with the upcoming World's Finest: Teen Titans #3, it turns out that in the DC Universe, Spanner's Galaxy actually was Star Wars. Or at least the cultural equivalent. As this week's new Teen Titans: Worlds Finest with Emanuela Lupacchino features the TitansCon which includes not just the Titans but all manner of other geekstuff being celebrated.

Which now means, forty years after it was created Spanner's Galaxy, is now a part of the DC Comics Universe. In a fictional form, at least. And probably owned by Disney+ by now, with all manner of streaming series featuring

WORLDS FINEST TEEN TITANS #3 (OF 6) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE & MAT LOPES

(W) Mark Waid (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Chris Samnee, Mat Lopes

TITANSCON! As the Titans fandom converges on Metropolis by the thousands, the team crashes the con as a surprise–knowing it will leave the Titans (and their secrets) exposed. While Kid Flash and Speedy show off for the crowds, a new teenage villain, the obsessive Toyboy, shows up to wreak havoc and claim Wonder Girl for his own!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/12/2023

