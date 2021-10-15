After Jon Kent's Big News, Peter J Tomasi Reunites Super Sons in 2022

It's been a busy week for Jon Kent, the new Superman of DC Comics, and son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Cited by state senators and has-been actors as all that is wrong with Superman and America, DC confined what Bleeding Cool readers had known for six weeks, that Jon Kent was to come out as a bisexual young man and that Jay Nakamura, the activist journalist, is to be his new – and first – boyfriend. DC Comics also took the unusual step of scheduling a second printing of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 by Tom Taylor and John Timms, featuring that kiss between Jon Kent and Jay Nakamura, before the first printing had even gone to Final Order Cut-Off date. Basically, DC already knows that retailers aren't ordering enough copies.

But some have also complained that they miss the old tales of Jon Kent, Superboy, and Bruce Wayne's son Damian Wayne, Robin, palling around, as written by Peter J Tomasi. Well, your yearnings are to be attended to in January 2022. As DC Comics is to publish the Superman & Robin Special by Tomasi and drawn by Viktor Bogdanovic, with covers by Jorge Jimenez and Rafa Sarmento. A six-dollar, 48-page one-shot featuring Damian Wayne – no longer Robin – meeting his with his best friend, who is now the full-time Superman of Earth. And being published on the 25th of January 2022 from DC Comics.

And what will they be talking about? According to Jude Terror "Oh, you know, the usual kids stuff. Hey, still artificially aged up, huh? Sorry you got Bendis'd. Oh, I heard that doofus Dean Cain talking shit about your sexuality on Fox News. That sort of thing". And that "The story sees Jon, having learned nothing from the previous generation, callously drafting a child to fight his war on crime as the team is reunited to deal with a ghost from Jon's past."

And whatever they are up to – performing a tooth extraction on a kaiju perhaps? We'll find that out in months to come I'm sure…