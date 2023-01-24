AfterShock Comics Only Solicit Two Comics For April 2023 AfterShock Comics is still publishing comic books. Just far fewer than before the bankruptcy announcement. With only two planned for April 2023.

They may be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but AfterShock Comics are still publishing comic books. Just far fewer on the schedule. January 2023 has six new titles. February 2023 had seven. March 2023 solicits had five titles. April 2023 has just two new titles. Still twice as many as Valiant Entertainment though. AftrShock previously issued the following statement " "Thank you for reaching out. For easy reference, here is our statement on the matter, the company is addressing late payments as outstanding funds owed to the company come in. There are no non-payments. Everyone who is owed money will be paid. We recognize our obligations and consider creator compensation our number one priority. We apologize for this situation and are making our best efforts to rectify it as quickly as possible.". Here are Aftershock's full solicitations for April 2023.

RIDGELINE #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB230960

(W) P J Taegal (A / CA) Roberta Ingranata

Ursula, the company's cunning CEO, let her team believe they were off to a 5-star resort – not two weeks of intensive survival training in a frozen hellscape. Finding themselves thus ensconced, the Silicon Valley Techies are not-bloody-happy. Resentments roil, and survival guides Janie and Jack fear the techies may kill one another long before Mother Nature gets the chance. Little do they know that their troubles are only beginning, as a ruthless team of mercenaries closes in.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BULLS OF BEACON HILL #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB230961

(W) Steve Orlando (A / CA) Andy MacDonald

Surgeon Christopher Boldt is a local Boston celebrity. The only problem? So is his father – notorious gangster Orin Paige. Threatened by Christopher's upcoming city council run and the newfound fame it will bring, Orin has done the unthinkable. He's put a hit on his own son in a desperate attempt to protect his tenuous position of power in Boston's underworld. Orin would rather his son be dead than the world know he's the father of a gay son – but unfortunately, Christopher isn't willing to comply. Now, with the betrayals mounting and Chris losing friends and family by the minute, father and son prepare for the final battle.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

