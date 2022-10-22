Bulls Of Beacon Hill #1 in AfterShock Comics January 2023 Solicits

Steve Orlando and Andy MacDonald last worked together on Justice League Of America, and now have a queer mobster thriller family drama in the works from AfterShock Comics, Bulls Of Beacon Hill as part of AfterShock Comics' January 2023 solicits and solicitations.

BULLS OF BEACON HILL #1 CVR A MACDONALD

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV221071

NOV221072 – BULLS OF BEACON HILL #1 CVR B FREE 15 COPY INCV

NOV221073 – BULLS OF BEACON HILL #1 CVR B 15 COPY INCV RAIMONDI – 4.99

(W) Steve Orlando (A / CA) Andy MacDonald

The team behind Justice League of America reunites for some HARD-HITTING REVENGE!

Doctor Christopher Boldt has everything he ever wanted: A successful career as a surgeon, a supportive and loving boyfriend, and an overload of hype on his rumored run for Boston City Council. But there's one problem – it's all held up by a lie. For years, Chris has been hiding in plain sight, desperate not to be connected to his father, Orin Paige, one of Boston's most notorious gangsters.

Until now, Chris has been able to live with the secret. And Chris's father has been just as happy to deny any connection to his queer son, who he sees as a liability in the mob world. Now, Chris's political aspirations have put father and son on a collision course. A collision course bathed in blood.

From Eisner and GLAAD Award-Nominated writer Steve Orlando (Extreme Carnage, Midnighter, Darkhold, KILL A MAN) and artist Andy MacDonald (Rogue Planet, Loki, MY DATE WITH MONSTERS, I BREATHED A BODY), comes BULLS OF BEACON HILL, a story of family secrets and violent retribution.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MANIAC OF NEW YORK DONT CALL IT A COMEBACK #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV221074

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Maniac Mary continues her bloody rampage, and a surprising number of New Yorkers – with a little assistance from certain media outlets and politicians – have decided she's just what New York needs. Can Detective Zelda Pettibone convince ex-Maniac Task Force Director Gina Greene to help save the city from itself? Can she do it before the Met Gala presents the newer, faster, more popular Maniac with her biggest target yet? And yes, that's right, I buried the lede, this issue we finally find out what Sadie Sinister is wearing to the Met Gala!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SAMURAI DOGGY #6

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV221075

(W) Chris Tex (A / CA) Santtos

After a long and tiring search, Doggy has finally found one of his siblings, but after so much time apart, can Doggy trust him?

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FEAR OF A RED PLANET #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV221076

(W) Mark Sable (A) Andrea Olimpieri (CA) Paul Azaceta

Forced to let go of a popular suspect to prevent a riot, Carolina's been ordered to arrest anyone, regardless of their guilt, to restore order and keep her job. This puts her up against a former cosmonaut turned cantina owner who keeps the colony drunk and placid, and the planet's only fresh food supplier, who runs his farming facility like a plantation. Both have henchman armed to the teeth.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LAST RIDE OF PILLAR & PRYDE #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV221077

(W) John Lees (A / CA) Joe Mulvey

After years of writing stories about it, Ben Pillar and Eli Pryde have found themselves neck-deep in a mystery. But as dead bodies continue to pile up, and the impossible seems to become reality, Ben and Eli soon realize they are in over their heads. And what does the yoga retreat in the woods, run by the enigmatic Jan Koenig, have to do with it all?

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CHICKEN DEVILS #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV221078

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Mattia Monaco (CA) Hayden Sherman

Things reach a breaking point for Mitchell as an ultimatum forces him to choose between his family and revenge spree-killing in a slightly-burnt chicken-in-a-devil-suit. But will his fellow Chicken Devils let him walk away after ONE LAST job?

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CALCULATED MAN TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV221079

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Alberto Alburquerque

A verifiable math genius, Jack Beans used to run the numbers for the Pinafore crime family, until one day he ran them too well and concluded that the only way out of this life was in a casket or Witness Protection. So, he turned state's evidence and ran.

Now, the Pinafores are out to end their favorite accountant. Little do they know that Jack's skills with math and his perfect memory have made him a better killer than they ever could have realized. What follows is a journey full of murder, mayhem and mathematics.

Writer Paul Tobin (BUNNY MASK, MY DATE WITH MONSTERS) and artist Alberto Alburquerque (The Amazing Spider-Man, Savage Sword) unleash a master of math on a mission to eliminate a criminal empire for good.

This 120-page volume contains the entire series, issues #1-4.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 17.99

ASTRONAUT DOWN TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

MAY229438

(W) James Patrick (A / CA) Rubine

Douglas Spitzer wants to be one of the "astronauts" selected for the crucial Mission Politzer. And just like astronauts like Buzz Aldrin and Sally Ride, Douglas is brave, adaptable, and self-sacrificing. He's one of the program's best candidates.

But if he qualifies, Douglas won't be traveling through space; he'll be launched into alternate realities on a desperate mission to save Earth from a horrific crisis that has our world on the brink of extinction. Unfortunately, it's a mission where everything will go wrong, where Douglas's training and very humanity will be put to the test, and where a deep-seeded secret could sabotage everything.

Writer James Patrick (KAIJU SCORE, CAMPISI: THE DRAGON INCIDENT) and artist Rubine (SEARCH FOR HU) lead us on a perilous undertaking to save the planet from total destruction!

This 128-page volume contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 17.99

WHERE STARSHIPS GO TO DIE TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV221081

(W) Mark Sable (A) Alberto Locati (CA) Jeremy Haun

Point Nemo – the farthest oceanic point on earth from any landmass. A spacecraft graveyard where rockets and satellites can be safely ditched on the ocean floor. In a near future ravaged by climate change, an African astronaut teams with an Indian shipping magnate to mount a dangerous salvage mission to recover the wreck of humanity's first interstellar starship. But what they find is beyond their worst nightmares.

Mark Sable (MISKATONIC, WAR ON TERROR: GODKILLERS) and Alberto Locatelli (The Believers, Cinque) bring you a sci-fi horror tale that will make you rethink the space race.

This 128-page volume contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 17.99

