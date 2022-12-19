AfterShock Comics Files For Bankruptcy, Owes Creators Five Figure Sums

In recent days, Bleeding Cool has run a number of stories concerning the comic book publisher AfterShock Comics and what has seemed an inability to pay their freelance comic book creators what is due to them. Today it has been revealed that AfterShock Comics of Sherman Oaks, California, and their partner studio Rive Gauche Television, have filed for bankruptcy.

The AfterShock Comics, LLC filing states, "On December 19, 2022 AfterShock Comics, LLC and affiliates filed for chapter 11 protection in the District of Central California (Case No. 22-11456). The Debtor reports Assets of $10M-$50M and Liabilities of $10M-$50M. The Petition states funds will be available to Unsecured Creditors. Debtor Represented by: David L. Neale of Levene, Neale, Bender, Yoo & Golubchik L.L.P."

Debts declared include towards these comic book creators;

Mattia Monaco, artist for Knock 'Em Dead and Chicken Devil from AfterShock for $18,000.

artist for Knock 'Em Dead and Chicken Devil from AfterShock for $18,000. Emilio Pilliu , artist on Bram Stoker Monster Hunter from Aftershock for $15,500.

, artist on Bram Stoker Monster Hunter from Aftershock for $15,500. Alberto Locatelli, writer on Where Starships Go To Die for $15,000.

writer on Where Starships Go To Die for $15,000. Inaki Miranda of We Live for Aftershock as well as 2000AD, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Ragman, and Fairest, for $10,010.

of We Live for Aftershock as well as 2000AD, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Ragman, and Fairest, for $10,010. Damian Couceiro, artist on Beyond The Breach for AfterShock, as well as Sons Of Anarchy, Planet Of The Apes, Irredeemable, and TMNT for $8,800.

artist on Beyond The Breach for AfterShock, as well as Sons Of Anarchy, Planet Of The Apes, Irredeemable, and TMNT for $8,800. Mark Englert, artist, for $8,600.

Then there are other comic book-related debtors including;

San Diego Comic-Con for $17,000.

AS Comics of Pewsey, England for $514,326, one of the directors of which is Lee Kramer , President and Partner of AfterShock Comics.

, President and Partner of AfterShock Comics. Imprimerie L'Empreinte of Canada for printing services worth $398,887.

Imprimerie Solisco of Canada for printing services of $29,263.

And then in the Rive Gauche Television filing, there are the television studios and networks, where the numbers start to ramp up;

Jupiter Entertainment for $1,474,010.

TBS-CNN for $756,443.

AMC Networks International Broadcasting for $375,980.

M2 Pictures for $227,830.

Tri Vision International of Los Angeles for $118,399.

Film producer David Sigurani of Sauce Inc for $78,000 of contractor services.

Declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy is often not the end but a new beginning; it enables companies to take a break from their debts while they attempt to reorganise so that they can pay off their debts. We hope that for AfterShock and their creditors, this is one of those occasions, and the "temporary" nature is how this is being spun.