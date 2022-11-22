Bram Stoker Monster Hunter #1 From AfterShock February 2023 Solicits

Adam Glass and Olivia Cuartero-Briggs are writing Bram Stoker Monster Hunter, drawn by Emilio Pilliu, a new series from AfterShock Comics, from the creator of Mary Shelley Monster Hunter… is a crossover coming?

BRAM STOKER MONSTER HUNTER #1 CVR A EMILIO PILLIU

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

DEC220933

DEC220934 – BRAM STOKER MONSTER HUNTER #1 CVR B FREE 15 COPY OLLIFFE INC

DEC220935 – BRAM STOKER MONSTER HUNTER #1 CVR B 15 COPY OLLIFFE – 4.99

(W) Olivia Cuartero-Briggs, Adam Glass (A / CA) Emilio Pilliu

The writing team behind MARY SHELLEY MONSTER HUNTER reunites!

Through memories spurred by Oscar Wilde's 1895 gross indecency trial, a young and troubled Bram Stoker discovers there's a secret hiding in his new workplace of Dublin Castle, one that will either end his life, or change it forever.

Written by Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (SILVER CITY, MARY SHELLEY, MONSTER HUNTER) and Adam Glass (Suicide Squad, Teen Titans, ROUGH RIDERS), and illustrated by Emilio Pilliu (Monkeys, Evil Hunt: Mammauth), comes a new take on the origins of the most monstrous legend of them all – one that we dare you to sink your teeth into. In Shops: Feb 01, 2023 SRP: 4.99

BULLS OF BEACON HILL #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

DEC220937

(W) Steve Orlando (A / CA) Andy MacDonald

Boston Surgeon Christopher Boldt is getting more famous by the day – but that's the problem. Chris' secret doesn't just threaten himself, it threatens the person he's ashamed to say he's related to: his mobster father, Orin Paige. After all, in the hyper aggressive world of Boston crime, Orin having a gay son makes him look weak. So, he does the unthinkable, and puts a hit on his own son. But he never expects the hit to fail. In Shops: Feb 08, 2023 SRP: 4.99

FEAR OF A RED PLANET #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

DEC220938

(W) Mark Sable (A) Andrea Olimpieri (CA) Paul Azaceta

Carolina Law, the U.N. Marshal tasked with keeping the peace on Mars' struggling colony, is trying to solve its first murder. In so doing, she's arrested the two most dangerous individuals on the planet. But both have angry private militias waiting to free their bosses without a moment's hesitation… In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 3.99

MANIAC OF NEW YORK DONT CALL IT A COMEBACK #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

DEC220939

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Maniac Mary hits the Met Gala! You read that right, the biggest celebrity event of the year just got crashed by the Maniac of New York in the worst assault on high art since…well, since the last Met Gala. It's gonna be a bloodbath, and that's before the violence-thirsty Maniac Mary Bros show up to join her! Gina and Zelda will have to move fast if they want to save anybody! Each issue of MANIAC OF NEW YORK: DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover! In Shops: Feb 15, 2023 SRP: 4.99

LAST RIDE OF PILLAR & PRYDE #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

DEC220940

(W) John Lees (A / CA) Joe Mulvey

Embattled and under siege, with their lives in danger, Ben Pillar and Eli Pryde learn that the threat facing them may have roots in their own personal history, and the events that first brought them together. Now, Ben and Eli must come to terms with their crumbling relationship if they're ever to get out of their grave situation alive. In Shops: Feb 15, 2023 SRP: 3.99

CHICKEN DEVILS #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

DEC220941

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Mattia Monaco (CA) Hayden Sherman

It's a cock fight! In the final chapter of volume two, betrayal runs amok as the Chicken Devils square off against each other. Mitch hatches a plan to get rid of his partners once and for all…but (shocker) when it doesn't go as planned, he gets a helping wing from an unexpected source. Each issue of CHICKEN DEVILS features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover! In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 4.99

SAMURAI DOGGY #7

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

DEC220942

(W) Chris Tex (A / CA) Santtos

The road to revenge has led here. Doggy has finally found one of his siblings, but things don't turn out quite the way he had hoped. Now at the ultimate turning point in his quest for justice, Doggy finds himself in a life-or-death situation. Will it be his last? In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 3.99