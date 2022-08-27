AfterShock, Titan, Ablaze, Frank Miller Made Deluxe Diamond Publishers

Diamond Comic Distributors has lost almost all of DC Comics ito Lunar Distribution, most of Marvel and IDW to Penguin Random House, and a goodly chunk of Ahoy, Oni, Scout, CEX, Vault and more. So it appears that it is improving the deals to the publishers that have chosen to stay exclusive with Diamond.

As well as the Premier Publishers, Dark Horse, Image Comics, Boom Studios and Dynamite, Diamond has now established a new tier for comic book publishers, The Deluxe Tier, which includes AfterShock Comics, Titan Comics, Ablaze Publishing, and Frank Miller Presents, which will include preferred coverage in the Diamond Previews catalogue and expanded support on the PreviewsWorld website, along with exclusive distribution agreements.

The new Diamond Previews catagloue and website is now showcasing AfterShock, Titan, Ablaze, and Frank Miller Presents' new status as the companies move to a new Deluxe Comics section, highlighting their offerings to comic shop retailers and customers.

Additionally, Diamond is expanding their waver of reorder fees beyond Image Comics and Dark Horse to include all Premier Publishers, adding Boom Studios and Dynamite Entertainment, as well as these new Deluxe publishers.

"This change recognizes the current and projected market share of AfterShock, Titan, ABLAZE, and FMP," said Tim Lenaghan, Chief Purchasing Officer for Geppi Family Enterprises and Diamond Comic Distributors, "We are excited to continue our relationship with them as their exclusive distributor, and we look forward to leveraging this expanded partnership to help nurture and grow the entire comic book specialty market."

Also maybe Diamond Comic Distributor appreciating them more and rewarding loyal behaviour in the face of tempting alternatives. And making their comic books more appealing to retailers ordering them, the reorder fees being dropped make it easier for stores to keep products in stock, whenever during the ordering cycle they choose to up their numbers. The reordering fee has always been a bugbear to outspoken comic book retailers, this will come as welcome news.