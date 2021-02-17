Afua Richardson Headlines Black Comix Universe Streaming Event

Afua Richardson is going to publish her new comic book, Aquarius: The Book Of Mer through Image Comics in May. Which makes very good timing for her appearance alongside John Jennings and Tim Fielder for the event, Black Comix Universe.

Streaming on the Comic Book Shopping Experience channel with Peep Game Comix, Black Comix Universe is a two-day virtual comic con event Saturday, the 27th of February and Sunday the 28th. The purpose is to educate comic book fans about the work and impact that black comic book creators are having. It will run over 16 hours, from 10am – 6pm ET each day.

Afua Richardson is known for her work on HBO's Lovecraft Country as well as the impactful comic book series Genius, and work for Marvel on Black Panther: World Of Wakanda.

John Jennings is the curator of Megascope, a new line of graphic novels curated from Abrams ComicArts. He is the artist on graphic novel adaptations of Octavia E. Butler's Kindred and Parable of the Sower. Tim Fielder is the author and illustrator of Infinitum from Harper Collins.

PeepGameComix.com is an e-commerce website dedicated to Black-themed comic books. They showcase the work of African American creators (authors, artists, publishers) as well as international creators of the African Diaspora. Peep Game Comix was created by comic book enthusiast and graphic designer Imani Lateef in 2013 to meet the needs of Black comic book consumers, like himself, who wanted to support Black comic book creators and their creations.

The Comic Book Shopping Experience (or The_EXP on YouTube and across social media) is a collective of comic industry leaders bringing comic live sales and entertainment to consumers nationwide. Theur goal is to support local comic shops and comic creators through a variety of promotional initiatives.