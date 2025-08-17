Ahoy Comics Full November 2025 Solicits Launch Death Dog #1

Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Death Dog, toxic avenger

Ahoy Comics' Full November 2025 solicits and solicitations launch Death Dog #1 by Bryce Ingman and Alan Robinson,

DEATH DOG #1

In a near-future America, Wyatt — an innocent 13-year old accused of shoplifting — is pursued by murderous robot police dogs. But an accident transforms one of his terrifying pursuers into a tame, docile, and affectionate robodog who tries to bond with and protect Wyatt! A touching tale of a terrifying future, from the deranged minds of Bryce Ingman (*MY BAD*) and Alan Robinson (*New Fantastic Four*).

*WRITER: BRYCE INGMAN | INTERIOR ART: ALAN ROBINSON*

*COVER A BY ALAN ROBINSON ($4.99 – 856470008455-00111) | COVER B BY SHANNON WHEELER ($4.99 – 856470008455-00121)*

Any retailer who orders at least 3 copies of cover A (Robinson) will be eligible to order unlimited copies of cover B (Wheeler).

*ON-SALE: 11/5/2025 | FOC: 10/6/2025 | 32 PAGE SELF-COVER | ART TO COME*

ANCESTRAL RECALL #4

Penultimate issue! Aided by his "ancestors" in Black history, Melvin has finally found his wife June. But even with Melvin's mysterious power, can they break out of the corporation's futuristic headquarters? "This isn't a typical superhero tale. Expect elements of magical realism, time travel, historical homage, and intimate grief, all woven into a speculative mystery that challenges how we think about legacy and identity." —SCIFI.RADIO

*WRITER: JORDAN CLARK | INTERIOR ART: ATAGUN İLHAN | COVER BY ATAGUN İLHAN*

*$4.99 – 856470008424-00411*

*ON-SALE: 11/12/2025 | FOC: 10/13/2025 | 32 PAGE SELF-COVER*

THE TOXIC AVENGER COMICS #5

Dreamlike Fantasy issue! The Toxic Avenger, in his human form of Melvin Junko, picks up his mop and leads a pack of misfits through a postapocalyptic hellscape on a mission to confront the new world's mysterious rulers!

*WRITER: MATT BORS | INTERIOR ART: GRIM WILKINS, FRED HARPER*

*COVER A BY FRED HARPER ($4.99 – 856470008370-01011) | COVER B BY GRIM WILKINS ($4.99 – 856470008370-01021)*

Any retailer who orders at least 3 copies of cover A (Harper) will be eligible to order unlimited copies of cover B (Wilkins).

*ON-SALE: 11/26/2025 | FOC: 10/27/2025 | 32 PAGE SELF-COVER | ART TO COME*

TOXIC AVENGER TEAM-UP TP

*ADVANCE SOLICIT*

With a new film and a long-awaited video game in 2025, the Toxic Avenger is hot! AHOY's first TOXIE graphic novel hit stores like a rocket in 2025, and this companion volume sees the "hero from New Jersey" meet up with a surprise lineup of comic stars. First up: Jesus Christ from the hit series *SECOND COMING*, by that series' creative team, Mark Russell and Richard Pace! Other clashes include the dystopian cops called *JUSTICE WARRIORS*, by Toxie mastermind Matt Bors and Ben Clarkson; the Garden State's other monster, the Jersey Devil; Dragonfly, from *THE WRONG EARTH*; and that homicidal simian, Acid Chimp.

*WRITER: MARK RUSSELL, MATT BORS, OTHERS | INTERIOR ART: RICHARD PACE, BEN CLARKSON, OTHERS | COVER BY FRED HARPER*

*$17.99 – 9781952090424*

*ON-SALE: 1/28/2026 | FOC: 10/6/25 | 128 PAGE PAPERBACK*

THE TOXIC AVENGER

*PREVIOUSLY OFFERED*

THE PERFECT HOLIDAY GIFT FOR THE TROMA FANATIC IN YOUR LIFE! On the run from bullies, teenager Melvin Junko runs straight into a massive chemical waste spill that transforms him into a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength — the Toxic Avenger! When representatives of the corporation responsible for the disaster arrive to cover it up, the Toxic Avenger leads his town in a fight for justice. Featuring violent action, gross mutations, bursting pustules, and plenty of trenchant satire.

*WRITER: MATT BORS | INTERIOR ART: FRED HARPER | COVER BY FRED HARPER*

*$17.99 – 9781952090394*

*136 PAGE PAPERBACK*

