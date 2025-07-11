Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: al ewing, Mortal Thor

Al Ewing, Pasqual Ferry And The Mortal Thor To Come

Al Ewing, Pasqual Ferry And The Mortal Thor To Come...

Article Summary Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry launch Mortal Thor, following from Immortal Thor and debuting in August.

Thor awakens as Sigurd Jarlson, amnesiac and powerless, seeking a new mortal life and identity.

Asgard is cut off from Midgard, with a power struggle brewing for the vacant throne after the All-Father’s death.

A mysterious mortal is trapped in Asgard, hinting at deeper ties and crossover with characters like Doctor Strange.

Al Ewing has been talking about what's next for The Mortal Thor, coming in August with Pasqual Ferry and sequelling from The Immortal Thor. But it turns out The Mortal Thor, in which an amnesia Thor using his eighties Walt Simonson identity of Sigurd Jarlson, was always the plan, and the events of Immortal were just teeing it all up. Comic Book got the scoop with some preview pages to match.

"You know as much as he does. The first issue is a pretty good introduction to this big, amnesiac Scandinavian with no powers, but it won't be the beginning of his quest. Sigurd just wants what any other ordinary mortal wants – a job, friends, a life for himself. He doesn't set on the quest, the quest sets on him – and it might not let him go once it's grabbed him."

And as for Asgard…

"Midgard doesn't know there are any events to respond to – it's just Earth. Nobody thinks of it as Midgard… except, of course, for any Asgardians who were on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge when it all went down. There are one or two… or three or four… but it might not be Thor that they're a problem for. Asgard, meanwhile, is cut off from Midgard along with the other realms, and they're all making the best of it, starting with deciding who's going to ascend to the throne of Asgard now the All-Father is dead. Magni doesn't want it – but will he have a choice? We'll be exploring that subplot in regular "Tales Of Asgard" issues by some great guest artists. Oh, and there's at least one mortal who's trapped in Asgard – and I'm not talking about Blackjack O'Hare."

Well.. that would be Doctor Strange, would it not?

THOR #1

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

THE LEGEND BEGINS!

• The Norse Myths tell of Gods who walked the Earth, doing great deeds for the mortals who believed in them. But Asgard isn't real, and never was.

• The Gods never soared in our skies, never stood with our heroes, never fought for kindness or justice. It was all just a story. Nobody's coming to help us.

• But somewhere in the city… a man is waking up.

• A man with a hammer.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 THOR #2

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

WHO IS THE MAN CALLED THOR?

• The Thunder Gods were hired to teach a simple lesson – make trouble for Roxxon Construction, and they'll make trouble for you.

• Now somebody's targeting the bike gang where they live. Somebody who won't give up. Somebody calling himself "Thor."

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is getting to work.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!