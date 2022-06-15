Al Ewing & Ramon Bachs Return Doctor Strange's Brother Victor Strange

Doctor Strange time! Last month saw the surprise drop of a new Marvel Unlimited Infinity comic book on the app for Free Comic Book Day, Strange Tales: Clea, Wong & America Infinity Comic, written by Al Ewing, drawn by Ramon F Bachs, coloured by Java Tartaglia, lettered by Joe Caramagna, edited by Jordan D White and associate editor Lauren Amaro. It features Clea as the Sorceror Supreme with her associate Wong, America Chavez visiting the Sanctum Santorum, while seemingly the dead Doctor Strange watched on from a mirror world. At least he calls himself Strange.

STRANGE TALES: CLEA, WONG & AMERICA INFINITY COMIC 1 (2022) #1

Published: May 07, 2022

Ms. America Chavez visits the Sanctum Sanctorum seeking help from the all-new Sorcerer Supreme, Clea, and magical master Wong! America's sister is trapped somewhere in the Multiverse—but where, exactly, the trio can only guess. What interdimensional threats await when reality caves and bends in this mind-bending tale of Multiversal mayhem?

Well, today, they are doing similar with a new Strange Tales #1 but continuing that story and naming exactly who that Strange in the mirror is, with Strange Tales: Victor Strange Infinity Comic #1 from the same creative team.

STRANGE TALES: VICTOR STRANGE INFINITY COMIC 1 (2022) #1

Published: June 15, 2022

The man on the other side of the looking glass, Victor Strange, shares with readers his beginnings and a tale of family tragedy. The brother of Stephen Strange, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, Victor long felt spurned and overlooked. Now, the man who cheated death is the narrator of his own story, trapped in a void of cold, and with many more tales to tell. Plus, his revenge to plot…

Victor Strange, the dead younger brother of Stephen Strange has had a number of forms over the years. When a young Doctor Strange used a spell from the Book of the Vishanti to bring his brother back it resurrected Victor Strange as a vampire, given the name and costume of Baron Blood, and becoming a costumed vampiric hero named Khiron. But finding him forced to kill innocent people to survive, he committed suicide. Noe, it seems, he is back… and publishing today.