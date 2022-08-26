Al Ewing to Co-Write Thor #27 & Thor #28 With Donny Cates

As Venom comes to the Thor comic book titles for a bit of a crossover, Bleeding Cool understands that Venom co-writer Al Ewing will be joining Thor writer Donny Cates on writing the delayed two-parter story featuring the God of Thunder and the God of Symbiotes together.

Donny Cates has been writing the Thor series for two-and-a-half years, alongside the Hulk series which recently crossed over together. Donny Cates also had a long run on Venom, while Al Ewing had a long run on Hulk and Loki previously – but not Thor. Salvador Larocca has, however, drawn everything for everyone, at some point in time it seems. The continuities of Thor and Venom were joined together by Jason Aaron in the stories that led up to the War Of The Realms crossover with Gor The God Butcher wielding The Necrosword, a weapon tied into the history and nature of the symbiotes.

Thor #27 will now be published in a month, on the 29th of September followed by Thor #28 on the 19th of October, both drawn by Salvador Larocca but co-written by Al Ewing and Donny Cates – but only the solicitation for the first has caught up with reality yet.

THOR #27

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220942

(W) Donny Cates, Al Ewing (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Nic Klein

Donny Cates writes Venom once again, alongside guest artist Salvador Larroca! In this team-up of kings, Thor, King of Asgard, and Eddie Brock, King in Black, must set aside their personal differences to save the one thing they both love: Earth!

RATED T+In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: $3.99 THOR #28 (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220933

(W) Donny Cates (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Nic Klein

THOR VS. VENOM – ROUND TWO!

Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It's the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!

RATED T+In Shops: Oct 19, 2022 SRP: $3.99