Alabaster: Kickstarter for Remake of Classic Tezuka Graphic Novel

Noir Caesar Entertainment is teaming up with Osamu Tezuka Productions to launch a Kickstarter to reimagine Tezuka's classic manga Alabaster.

Alabaster, Osamu Tezuka's classic manga, is getting a reimagined and updated graphic novel from Noir Caesar Entertainment, the indie creative company that supports and nourishes art from marginalized communities across various media, in collaboration with Osamu Tezuka Productions. They have launched a Kickstarter campaign for its publication. Alabaster will be written by the award-winning Bitter Root writer/co-creator Chuck Brown with artwork by renowned illustrator Anna Weiszczyk, artist of Godkiller, Home.

Reimagined for a new generation of readers as a contemporary graphic novel from Noir Caesar, Alabaster reinterprets Ralph Ellison's novel "The Invisible Man," and follows a former successful Black athlete, James Block, who is framed by his girlfriend and wrongfully imprisoned. While inside, James befriends a disgraced scientist that gives him the solution to his problems—a laser gun that either turns its subject invisible or kills them upon usage. After serving his prison sentence and locating the device, James disfigures himself in a failed experiment that turns him partially translucent, like alabaster. Angry, vengeful, and with a new identity, Alabaster wreaks havoc on bigots and hypocrites alike.

Johnny O'Bryant, founder of Noir Caesar, says, "We've always admired and respected the great Osamu Tezuka and his work. When we discovered Alabaster, we were convinced could add a new dimension to Tezuka's original concept and bring this classic tale to a new generation of readers. We're grateful to Tezuka Productions for selecting Noir Caesar as they share a commitment to finding new ways to fulfill Tezuka-sensei's vision to combine Japanese-influenced manga and anime with Western-style storytelling."

Yoshimi Suzuki, Head of International Partnerships of Tezuka Productions Co., remarks, "If Osamu Tezuka were alive and met Johnny O'Bryant today, he would have shown great interest in working with a team of young multi-talented artists from diversified cultural backgrounds that have a deep love toward Japanese anime and manga. I can't help but expect great synergy generated between Alabaster and the unique cultural backgrounds Noir Caesar and their creative team bring. I hope Noir Caesar fully displays their creativity in this project."

Alabaster: The Creators

Chuck Brown – Writer

Chuck Brown is a multiple Eisner and Ringo award-winning independent writer and co-creator of works for Marvel, Rotten, Dark Horse Comics, and Image Comics. Based in South Carolina, making content for over 18 years, Brown has also written comics for Zenescope Entertainment, 12-Gauge Comics, and Line Webtoon. His book Bitter Root, which he co-created and wrote, has won multiple Eisner awards and is being adapted into a major motion picture by Ryan Coogler, Regina King, and Legendary Entertainment. Official website: https://www.flawedcomic.com/

Anna Weiszczyk – Artist

Anna Weiszczyk is an award-winning comic book artist based in Kraków, Poland. Her works appear in Alterna Comics, Image, Archaia, Black Mask Studios, Strange Circus, as well as other anthologies. Official website: Website: https://annawieszczyk.portfoliobox.net

Check out the Alabaster Kickstarter campaign here.

