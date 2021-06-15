Albert Ching, New Marketing Manager Of DC Comics

Last night, Albert Ching posted to social media "new job alert! it's my official start day for a new role at DC Comics: Marketing Manager!" adding "the boyhood dream of Albert Ching has (again) come true". Digital Content Editor for the last two years at DC Comics, Ching survived the recent DC Bloodbath waves of redundancy at DC Comics and is now being promoted to a position covering the same area as Jonah Weiland – who was let go. Before DC Comics, Albert Ching was Managing Editor at Comic Book Resources, the website Weiland founded. So there does seem to be some irony there.

Last year, DC Comics, as part of a line-wide Warners employee downsizing, made many of their most senior staff redundant, some of whom had been with DC for decades. As well as a reduction in projects and publications, DC Comics also lost a lot of their sales staff, including people who had long-term, longtime relations with retailers. This has had a significant impact on launches such as Batman/Fortnite – the comic book was underordered by retailers despite being made fully returnable, FOC being delayed closer to the sale date, and DC overprinting retail orders by 100%. But that could only go so far, DC Comics didn't have the staff or the longterm relationships with retailers to make the case to lift those orders. This is something that has become very obvious to DC Comics of late and Bleeding Cool understands that DC Comics has even admitted it to retailers. And as a result, they are going to be doing their best to find ways to connect with retailers, with fewer resources than they once had. Bleeding Cool scooped the news that the print catalogue for solicitations will be returning in July as well, which might help. Could it be that this will be something Albert Ching is in charge of getting back on comic book store shelves? That would certainly make some kind of sense.