Alessandro Vitti Launches The Joneses #1 In AWA April 2022 Solicits

Michael Moreci, Alessandro Vitti and Ive Svorcina are launching a new series from AWA in April 2022, The Joneses, a five-issue mini-series that spins out of JMS and Mike Deodato's The Resistance series. Here is everything AWA is soliciting for April 2022.

JONESES #1 CVR A DEODATO JR (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Alessandro Vitti, Ive Svorcina (CA) Mike Deodato

Spinning out of the pages of The Resistance, The Joneses focuses on a suburban family with a big secret: In the global pandemic known as the "Great Death," mother, father, sister and brother were all transformed into something superhuman. While the world embraces fascism born of fear, the Joneses realize they face grave consequences if they are exposed as "Reborns." Do they keep a low profile and hide in plain sight…or use their powers for good and risk exposure?

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

HIT ME #2 (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

(W) Christa Faust (A) Priscilla Petraites, Marco Lesko (CA) Jeff Dekal

A high-octane crime thriller from Christa Faust (Bad Mother, Redemption) and Priscilla Petraites (Chariot). Lulu has a very unique profession: She gets paid by the bruise. When she is witness to the execution of one of her regular clients, she escapes into the night with a briefcase filled with diamonds and a pack of killers on her trail. Navigating the dark

underbelly of decaying, early-90's Atlantic City, one step ahead of her pursuers, Lulu must call upon every one of her street-born instincts and underworld connections in what will be the longest – and possibly last – night of her life.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

CRIMSON CAGE #5 (OF 5) (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

(W) John Lees (A) Ashley Cormack (A / CA) Alex Cormack

The devastating final chapter of the Shakespearian pro wrestling epic! All of Chuck Frenzy's scheming and depravity has led him here. A final battle with arch rival Emmet Crowe, broadcast live on closed-circuit television, inside the diabolical structure of his nightmares: The Crimson Cage. But is this a wrestling match, or a very real fight to the death? Don't miss the bloody conclusion!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

FOURTH MAN #4 (OF 4) (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

(W) Jeff McComsey (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Mike Deodato

Three dead bodies lay in a rural morgue – all murdered in the span of three weeks. It's up to two detectives from opposite sides of the tracks to determine who put them there, if the murders are linked and what, if anything, they have to do with a pair of dueling car dealerships. A dark comedy mystery thriller by Jeff McComsey (Grendel, Kentucky) and

Mike Deodato Jr. (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Resistance) that is inspired by an outlandish true crime story, The Fourth Man story will keep you guessing till the last page. In this thrill conclusion, all is finally revealed.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

HOTELL VOL 2 #5 (OF 5) (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

(W) John Lee (A) Lee Loughridge, Dakbor Talajic (CA) Keron Grant

The second volume comes to a terrifying close with this pulse-pounding final chapter! Pierrot Courts is under siege, with Jack Lynch and the surviving guests held captive. But when the hotel is under threat, when it is treated with disrespect by unwelcome guests, it has a way of fighting back. Alliances are formed, fates are sealed and familiar faces return in this explosive finale!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

PRIMOS #3 (OF 4) CVR A JOHNSON (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

(W) Al Madrigal (A) Carlo Barberi, Brian Reber (CA) Dave Johnson

The ultimate Latinx heroes for the 21st Century are here! Centuries ago, two Mayan brothers constructed a spacecraft that sent them hurtling into outer space. Returned to Earth only to find their culture and civilization destroyed, one of the brothers vows revenge and seeks to decimate the planet with intergalactic technology gathered on his travels. To

prevent this, his sibling creates a contingency plan that activates the world's protectors – three descendants of their own family who have been granted great power. Now, the fate of the universe lies in the hands of three cousins scattered throughout Central and North America who have never even met.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

TELEPATHS TP (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) Brian Reber (A / CA) Steve Epting

The brand new epic from comic book legends J. Michael Straczynksi (The Amazing Spider-Man, Thor) and Steve Epting (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). An electromagnetic disturbance results in the sudden awakening of telepathic

powers in a tenth of the Earth's population. In the moments after the world comes to grip with this development, newlyBoston police find themselves sent against a wrongly convicted prisoner who becomes a hero and leader of other telepaths trying to escape a world in which their powers will make them targets. Both are heroes of their own story, and the future may depend on whether or not trust can be found between them.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 9.99