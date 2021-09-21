Alex Toth-Inspired Zorro Black & White Noir in AMP December Solicits

Alex Toth was a comic book creator known for his use of spot black and white artwork in comics, creating pools of shadow and light, but also known for his animation designs for Hanna-Barbera, resurrected by the Cartoon Network. Concentrating instead on such subjects as hot rod racing, romance, horror, and action-adventure, his work on Zorro was especially lauded. Toth died at his drawing table in 2006 at the age of 75. And now at the end of 2021, American Mythology Press is launching Zorro: Black & White Noir, an anthology series inspired by Toth's work on the character. Here's the AMP December 2021 solicits and solicitations for everything else they have out in December 2021.

ZORRO BLACK & WHITE NOIR #1 CVR A KALUTA

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

OCT211136

OCT211137 – ZORRO BLACK & WHITE NOIR #1 CVR B TOTH – 3.99

OCT211138 – ZORRO BLACK & WHITE NOIR #1 CVR C PHOTO – 3.99

(W) S.A. Check, Jordan Gershowitz (A) Gordon Purcell, Ev Cantada, Alex Toth (CA) Michael William Kaluta

Alex Toth's incredible Zorro art blazed into comics and changed the way we see black & white. His stunning use of negative space and mastery of fluid motion made every panel of his work a piece of art to behold in its glorious inked splendor. Inspired by the master of bold comic art storytelling, American Mythology presents a new Zorro series based on the beauty of black and white storytelling. Two new creative teams provide their Toth-inspired tales for new generations of Zorro readers! And as an added bonus we include an incredible Zorro story from Alex Toth's storied past! Zorro Black & White Noir #1 comes with three covers – Main by the comics legend Michael William Kaluta, Alex Toth Variant, and a stunning Black & White Zorro Photo Cover!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ZORRO STARTER SET PLUS PROMO CARD

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

OCT211139

Have you missed out on American Mythology's incredible Zorro comics?!! Get introduced to the line with a 5 comic starter set of comics from line of supernatural and swashbuckling Zorro stories! This pack includes one limited edition $9.99 retail comic AND a Zorro Series One promo card! It's a great gift for the Zorro fan in your life!

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 19.99

THREE STOOGES STOCKING STUFFER #1 CVR A MURPHY

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

OCT211146

OCT211147 – THREE STOOGES STOCKING STUFFER #1 CVR B PACHECO – 3.99

OCT211148 – THREE STOOGES STOCKING STUFFER #1 CVR C COLOR PHOTO – 3.99

OCT211149 – THREE STOOGES STOCKING STUFFER #1 CVR D LTD ED B&W PHOTO 1/3 – 9.99

(W) James Kuhoric, S.A. Check, Jordan Gershowitz (A) Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim (CA) Philip Murphy

It's Christmas with The Three Stooges! The holidays are a time to enjoy with family and friends. And if your friends are knuckleheads, you know the kind of slapstick hijinks they can get up to! Join Moe, Larry, Curly, and even Shemp with tales that will fill your Christmas with chuckles and your Hanukah with hilarity! In this issue our own Stooge-tastic story tellers have The Boys as guardian angels, screwing up Santa's assembly line, and even celebrating with their first Hanukah tale! It's a Three Stooges milestone in their storied career! So, hang your stocking with care, because you never know when Shempy Claus is coming to town! The Three Stooges Stocking Stuffer is the perfect holiday gift for Dad and comes with four covers – Main by Philip Murphy, Painted Variant by Jorge Pacheco, Color Photo, and Limited Edition Black & White Photo Cover!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TECHNOFREAK #3 (OF 3) CVR A NEWELL

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

OCT211159

(W) John Charles, Barry May (CA) John Charles (A / CA) Tom Newell

TechnoFreak #3 ramps up the action… It's Karaoke night at the Dog & Duck and there are killers on the loose, with Jon Sherlok their target. This ain't gonna be a quiet night out. Meet Natsumi Sakamoto and her band of nefarious assassins, hell-bent on revenge. One of our heroes will die! Can you guess who?

TechnoFreak: It ain't Marvel and it ain't P.C.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BEYOND THE FARTHEST STAR #4 CVR A RANALDI

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

OCT211163

OCT211164 – BEYOND THE FARTHEST STAR #4 CVR B LTD ED – 3.99

(W) Mike Wolfer (A / CA) Alessandro Ranaldi

Stranded on the deadly, savage planet of Zandar, Victory Harben and her Zandarian ally Tii-laa are held captive and await execution in the island fortress city of the brutal Keelars. At Victory's direction, the size-shifting creature named Hucklebuck has escaped and has searched for possible rescuers, but what he brings back is the mighty Zo-vaa, the protector of Tii-laa's entire tribe, an outcast of incredible strength and fury, and a being who is determined to rain war upon the heads of the Keelars! This is the action-packed conclusion to the first Beyond the Farthest Star! This series comes with two covers – Main & 350 copy limited edition Variant by series artist Alessandro Ranaldi.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BEWARE THE WITCHS SHADOW NIGHT FRIGHTS #1 CVR D RISQUE (MR)

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

OCT211165

(W) James Kuhoric, S.A. Check, Alexander Brachchitta (A) Horacio Domingues, Cyrus Mesarcia (A / CA) Puis Calzada

This edition is not for the faint of heart…Puis Calzada delivers a diabolical treat you won't soon forget! But beware…a peek at this witch might just cost you your soul!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 9.99

STARRING SONYA DEVEREAUX SCREAM QUEENS SUMMER CAMP MASSACRE

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

OCT211166

OCT211167 – STARRING SONYA DEVEREAUX SCREAM QUEENS SUMMER CAMP MASSACRE – 4.99

(W) Todd Livingston, Nick Capetanakis (A / CA) Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim

In this issue: "Scream Queen Summer Camp Massacre" – When real life scream queens LINNEA QUIGLEY, BRINKE STEVENS, MICHELLE BAUER, and TIFFANY SHEPIS costar with Hollywood's 306th Best Actress Sonya Devereaux in this one of a kind movie-within-a-movie-within-a-comic-book, horror films have never been so bloody hilarious. Cast as iconic scream queens, the actresses attend a horror convention held at the notorious summer camp that inspired the slasher genre. What could possibly go wrong? Glad you asked. Their camp uniforms are too small, there's only one stall so showering becomes a group activity, and the original serial killer, RAGFACE, is back to continue his streak of creative, gory murders – and to stalk the sexy starlets. Legendary movie producer/director FRED OLEN RAY also appears as a legendary movie producer/director in this uproarious special 48-page spectacular slasher film satire packed with fun, fiends, and foxy femmes!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 4.99

LIVING CORPSE RELICS #6 ENCORE ED (MR)

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

OCT211174

(W) Buz Hasson, Ken Haeser (A / CA) Buz Hasson, Ken Haeser

This is it! The mind blowing, skull melting, extra sized finale to the most epic Living Corpse series yet! The fabric that holds the universe together is collapsing, and only the Living Corpse, Lilith and Doctor Frankenstein stand in the way of the mad Gatekeeper who wants to bring it all down and end reality. It's all out monster action with the fate of reality in the balance and nothing will be the same again! The perfect jumping on point for those who like to skip right to the end!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WILLYS WONDERLAND PREQUEL #1 HAND DRAWN SKETCH COVER (MR)

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

OCT211158

(W) S.A. Check, James Kuhoric (A) Puis Calzada (CA) Buz Hasson

The master of horror art, Buz Hasson, illustrates three creepy Willy's Wonderland sketches on the Willy's Wonderland sketch cover edition! Get one of three bloody good original sketches – Tito Turtle, Gus Gorilla, or Willy the Weasel!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 39.99