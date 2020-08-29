Alice Cooper and Neil Gaiman "Fiddling Around With Something"

In Alice Cooper's video interview with Titan Comics and Forbidden Planet's Andrew Sumner for the 42nd anniversary of Forbidden Planet, Alice Cooper talked about signing there with Neil Gaiman for their Last Temptation music and comics project with Michael Zulli. And suggests there may be something more in the works between Gaiman and Cooper.

"Where else would you do a signing for the Last Temptation – which was going to be not just an album but it was going to be a show stage show and it was also going to be a comic book that Neil Gaiman and I wrote together… Neil and I just saw him on the last tour, I saw him down in New Zealand and actually, you know, kind of like fiddling around with something else now that we're doing… yeah it could be something else coming up which would be cool."

"But you know Neil's so great because I would be calling him, he lived in Wisconsin then, and I could only call him between the hours of midnight and six in the morning and I said so are you a vampire or… nobody ever sees you during the day and he says, no, I do all my writing at night, you know whatever that's when I'm up and going. He is such a great character, he really lives and is such a creative brain, you know, that having him on that project was great. And then of course in the underground world of comic books, Neil Gaiman is Spielberg. I mean he's as big as anybody ever in that world so us two together at the Forbidden Planet was a pretty phenomenal night"