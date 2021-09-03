Alicia Keys & Brittney Williams Create YA Graphic Novel, Girl On Fire
Alicia Keys is a 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer, actor, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist. As well as multiple albums, selling over 90 million records worldwide, she was a Coach on NBC's version of The Voice, co-founder of Keep a Child Alive (KCA), a non-profit organization that partners with grass-roots organizations to combat the physical, social, and economic impact of HIV on children, their families and their communities in Africa and India, was awarded Ambassador of Conscience by Amnesty International, and has directed and produced films. And now? Now she is writing a YA graphic novel, Girl on Fire. Co-written by Andrew Weiner and drawn by Brittney Williams, and based on Alicia Keys' single Girl On Fire, the graphic novel tells the story of 14-year-old Lolo Wright, who discovers she has telekinetic powers she never knew she had while protecting her brother from a cop who pulls a gun on him in a dangerous case of mistaken identities. Artist Brittney Williams is the co-creator of Goldie Vance, and artist on Patsy Walker AKA Hellcat, Rainbow Brite, Adventure Time and Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge. Alicia stated "When I wrote 'Girl on Fire,' I knew I was writing it for that girl in the way back row who needed someone to tell her there's nothing you can't do, that nothing is impossible. When Andrew and I came up with the idea of translating the song into a young adult graphic novel, I knew that I wanted it to be about a girl coming to realize the strength she's always had. There's a little Lolo in all of us — we all have the power inside to do what we never even thought we could — and I'm so proud and crazy excited to be able to share her story with you. You're going to fall in love with Lolo." Girl on Fire will be published by David Linker at HarperCollins in March 2022. Agent Charlie Olsen at Inkwell Management brokered the deal. Here is the song that the comic book is based upon.
