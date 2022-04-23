Alien #11 Preview: A Narrow Escape

Xenomorph immigration policies continue to be very strict in this preview of Alien #11, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. We mean, technically it's the humans who are the aliens in space, right? Maybe the Xenomorphs are just experiencing economic insecurity? Check out the preview below.

Alien #11

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Salvador Larroca, cover by Marc Aspinall

SANCTUARY IS NO MORE! Jane and the remaining Spinners are running out of ways to escape. And hope is getting slimmer as each station they reach is decimated by the Xenomorphs. Will help reach the colony in time? Or will the true intents of the colony destroy all hope?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.5"W x 10.17"H x 0.07"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 27, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609927601111

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609927601121 – ALIEN 11 MAYHEW VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609927601131 – ALIEN 11 TAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.