Alien Books To Publish Valiant In December, With The Valiants In 2024

In 2024, Alien Books will publish A Very Valiantine's Day Special with Doctor Mirage, Faith, Archer, Bloodshot & Ninjak, followed by The Valiants.

Valiant Entertainment appeared to give up the ghost in their publishing plans earlier in the year, and recently Bleeding Cool pointed out that all their solicited books, X-O Manowar Unconquered and Ninjak Superkillers, had been cancelled.

Now new Valiant publisher, Alien Books, has stated that both those titles will return in December. That they will be present at October's New York Comic Con. And that in February, they will publish A Very Valiantine's Day Special," a heartwarming anthology featuring Doctor Mirage, Faith, Archer, Bloodshot, Ninjak, and more. And come March, gear up for a new Britannia saga, an electrifying Livewire escapade, and the universe-expanding premiere of The Valiants, destined to redefine heroism across dimensions." And that "We're keeping some surprises cloaked in secrecy, but rest assured, your favorite Valiant icons are primed to rise within these first six months of Valiant 2024, weaving tales that'll resonate far beyond the final page. Hold tight, for Alien Books and Valiant are charting a course toward unparalleled storytelling magic. Brace for a universe of wonder!"

The Eternal Warrior original graphic novel that was funded by Kickstarter donors may be a further issue. Bleeding Cool reported on how leaving staff ensured that at least the creative team on the book were paid, but there are no plans to print copies for the donors. Instead Alien Books has listed a paperback version of the book, to be sold in February. I can't expect that will go down too well if copies, even in paperback, aren't sent to the donors. But that has been described to me as a problem for Valiant owners DMG rather than the new publishers, Alien Books.

Eternal Warrior: Scorched Earth

Tres Dean, Alberto Taracido

13 February 2024 Paperback $19.99 120 pages

What happens when Gilad, The Eternal Warrior, Earth's great protector finds himself facing battles on all fronts? An ancient foe has returned with the intention of setting the world ablaze and forcing the fist and steel away from home and the watch of his ward, the geomancer Tama. The teenager wants nothing more than spread her wings and learn how to fly, much to Gilad's displeasure.

Here are a number of other planned collections:

Ninjak: The 7th Dragon

Mark Moretti, Kevin VanHook, Joe St. Pierre, Joe Quesada, Don Perlin, Joe St. Pierre

12 March 2024 Paperback $24.99 272 pages

Re-presenting the complete classic adventures of Valiant's slickest superspy from his deadly debut and into the pages of his own smash-hit series! Colin King – sophisticated British playboy by day, elite superspy by night! As Ninjak, King will put his brilliant mind and lethal training in the world's most dangerous fighting techniques to the test facing down covert agents and criminal cartels. Including a globe-spanning mission against his greatest nemesis – the Webnet terror network and its villainous mastermind, Dr. Silk! Featuring all-time classic contributions from comics all-stars including Joe Quesada (Daredevil), Mark Moretti (ETERNAL WARRIOR), Don Perlin (Captain America), Kevin VanHook, (BLOODSHOT), Dan Abnett & Andy Lanning (Guardians of the Galaxy), and more! Collecting NINJAK (1994) #1-8, BLOODSHOT (1993) #6-7, and SECRET WEAPONS (1993) #5.

Valiant Classics Archer and Armstrong Revival

Barry Windsor-Smith, Jim Shooter, Bob Layton

16 January 2024 Paperback $24.99 336 pages

The superhero buddy book of the decade! Archer is the world's greatest hand-to-hand fighter, an expert marksman, and a seeker of truth and righteousness. Armstrong is an immortal warrior who has reluctantly brawled his way from pre-history to modern times only to realize that the best way to face life's many challenges is to grab a drink. But Armstrong counts as his worst day the one when Archer turned up and decided that they were partners – a team chosen by fate to save the world! From the minds of legendary creators Barry Windsor-Smith (Weapon X), Jim Shooter (Secret Wars), Bob Layton (Iron Man), and more comes the first Valiant Classic Collection of the groundbreaking series CBR calls a "comic book masterpiece"! Collecting ARCHER & ARMSTRONG (1992) #0-12.

Book of Shadows

Cullen Bunn, Vincente Cifuentes

09 January 2024 Hardcover $14.99 128 pages

Shadowman. Eternal Warrior. Punk Mambo. Doctor Mirage. The supernatural protectors of the Valiant Universe unite for the very first time to stand against a terrifying ancient threat: Exarch Fane. No one is safe as the fearsome foe has his cold hands on the Book of Shadows. Master of horror Cullen Bunn (Venom) and bone-chilling artist Vicente Cifuentes (Justice League Dark) present BOOK OF SHADOWS, a supernatural event that forms a brand-new team in the Valiant Universe… but will they be enough to stop the wrath of Exarch Fane? Collecting BOOK OF SHADOWS #1-4.

They have cancelled Armorclads by JJ O'Connor, Brian Buccellato, Manuel Garcia, Miguel Sepulveda planned for the 9th of January.

And Alien Books have a couple of their own titles newly lined up.

Zero Point

agustin Graham Nakamura

12 March 2024 Paperback $16.99 212 pages

Immerse yourself in the adrenaline-pumping pages of "Zero Point," a graphic novel that pays homage to 80s and 90s action films! Meet Bird, a hitman seeking redemption from his ruthless past under the shadow of his mentor, Crow. When a final mission goes sideways, he's pitted against Kat, a young and deadly assassin. As roles reverse and loyalties blur, "Zero Point" delivers charismatic characters, intense battles, and unexpected alliances, all illustrated in captivating Manga-style artwork. Get ready for a roller-coaster ride where the line between predator and prey is shattered.

Fake Rebellion Vol 1

Paperback

