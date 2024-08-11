Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Alina Tysoe, graphic novel, mg

Alina Tysoe Sells Rights to Her Graphic Novel, My Sister The Werebeast

My Sister The Werebeast is a new middle-grade graphic novel by cartoonist Alina Tysoe, to whcih she has just sold world rights.

The story follows two sisters caring for their younger sibling, Peanut, in a magical town as she develops strange abilities.

Alina Tysoe is known for her popular webcomic What's Up, Beanie? and other published works like Emi Isn't Scared of Monsters.

First Second Books, led by Mark Siegel and Calista Brill, plans to publish My Sister The Werebeast in 2025.

My Sister The Werebeast is a new middle-grade graphic novel by cartoonist Alina Tysoe about two sisters who recently moved to a magical new town and must take care of their little sister, Peanut, as she begins to show strange abilities.

Alina Tysoe is an illustrator, 2D animator, and author of What's Up, Beanie?, a webcomic read by 1.5 million people every week on WebToon. Acutely Relatable Comics, a collection based on her webcomic, the picture book Emi Isn't Scared of Monsters, and the graphic chapter book series The Great Puptective. The next book of which, Purranormal Activity is published in February 2025.

Mark Siegel at First Second has bought world rights to My Sister the Werebeast from Alina Tysoe's agent, Maile Beal, at Arc Literary Management. Publication is planned for 2025. First Second Books is a prominent and ground-breaking American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

