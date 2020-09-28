All 35 Volumes of Shaman King, In English, on ComiXology Originals

All 35 volumes of the original Shaman King series are to debut October 6, 2020 via comiXology Originals. While spinoff series Zero, Flowers, Red Crimson, and Super Star set to debut digitally in October and December.

After a brief production delay, Kodansha USA Publishing & comiXology Originals announced that they will digitally release all 35 volumes of the original Shaman King series on October 6th, exclusively on comiXology & Kindle. This release of Shaman King will include the final three volumes never before published in English, completing this foundational shonen-action series in English for the first time ever and featuring new cover art from the creator Hiroyuki Takei. These volumes will be available to read digitally, as part of the comiXology Originals line of exclusive content. These titles can be read upon release at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime via Kindle Unlimited and comiXology Unlimited, and will also be available for purchase on Kindle and comiXology.

"It's been over 10 years since I've completed Shaman King. But finally –– at last –– I can deliver the true ending to the story to the fans in America," says Hiroyuki Takei. "It's a message from my heart, and I think it's a particularly important one in this day and age. I hope that it'll reach the hearts of many comrades."

"We appreciate all the patience and support we've received from our fans while we worked to create the best possible manga experience for Shaman King," said Kodansha USA Publishing President & CEO Alvin Lu. "This is the release Hiroyuki Takei's shonen manga classic deserves, and it will be accompanied by the whole compendium of its sequels and prequels. A lot here to thrill fans both new and old!"

The first spinoff, Shaman King Zero will be available October 1th, with Flowers available October 20th, Red Crimson, available October 27th, and Super Star available December 8th.

As for print titles, plans for the original print editions are still scheduled for release between 2021 and 2022, with the first two volumes of the 600-page, 3-in-1 omnibus editions slated to debut February 2021.