All-Out Avengers #2 Preview: Doctor Doom Meets His Match

Doctor Doom meets his match in this preview of All-Out Avengers #2… literally. Doom leads the Avengers into battle against another Doom. Check out the preview below.

All-Out Avengers #2
by Derek Landy & Greg Land, cover by Greg Land
The Avengers are on their knees, in chains and at the mercy of Doctor Doom. Their only hope lies in the one man with the strength, honor and sheer decency to possibly stand against the oncoming darkness: the hero the world knows as…Doctor Doom? Plunge into the action from page one and hold on for dear life, gentle reader – this tale doesn't let up for a moment!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620379600211
| Rated T+
$3.99
Variants:
75960620379600221 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 2 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620379600231 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 2 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620379600241 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 2 STEGMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

