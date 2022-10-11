All-Out Avengers #2 Preview: Doctor Doom Meets His Match

Doctor Doom meets his match in this preview of All-Out Avengers #2… literally. Doom leads the Avengers into battle against another Doom. Check out the preview below.

All-Out Avengers #2

by Derek Landy & Greg Land, cover by Greg Land

The Avengers are on their knees, in chains and at the mercy of Doctor Doom. Their only hope lies in the one man with the strength, honor and sheer decency to possibly stand against the oncoming darkness: the hero the world knows as…Doctor Doom? Plunge into the action from page one and hold on for dear life, gentle reader – this tale doesn't let up for a moment!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620379600211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620379600221 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 2 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620379600231 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 2 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620379600241 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 2 STEGMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.