Alone Time for Superman & Lois – Justice League Last Ride #1 Preview
Justice League Last Ride features a Justice League that's broken up, but some relationships remain strong, like the one between Superman and Lois Lane. In this preview of Justice League Last Ride #1, we find that Lois has been sequestering in the Fortress of Solitude to write a book. All of this leads us to wonder: what the hell does this comic have to do with The Undertaker? Check out the preview below.
JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #1
DC Comics
0321DC021
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson
Once the most powerful group in the world, the Justice League was destroyed by tragedy and time, disbanding under a veil of mistrust and anger. Now, on the eve of the universe's greatest murder trial, the League must come together one last time…but can Superman and Batman bury the past before the cosmos's greatest villains bury them? Learn the shocking truth in this new digital-first adventure by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Miguel Mendonça!
In Shops: 2021-05-11
SRP: $3.99