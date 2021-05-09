Alone Time for Superman & Lois – Justice League Last Ride #1 Preview

Justice League Last Ride features a Justice League that's broken up, but some relationships remain strong, like the one between Superman and Lois Lane. In this preview of Justice League Last Ride #1, we find that Lois has been sequestering in the Fortress of Solitude to write a book. All of this leads us to wonder: what the hell does this comic have to do with The Undertaker? Check out the preview below.