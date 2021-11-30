Amanda Waller Makes A Land Grab For Future State In Batman (Spoilers)

A few months ago, Bleeding Cool ran the Gotham Gossip that the Suicide Squad's Amanda Waller would be grabbing all of Simon Saint's Saint Industries and The Magistrate's technology that fuelled the Future State and the Fear State in the Batman comic books over the last year. We stated "The end of The Magistrate's Fear State is a cause for celebration. There will be street parties. But the biggest will be held in the river… The Magistrate may be no more, but only the brand. The tech with armoured police, drones, and cyber soldiers could still be handy for foreign wars. Amanda Waller naturally wants the tech – and may be keeping Simon Saint under house arrest in return. But Peacekeeper is missing…" We also mentioned that "Miracle Molly is heading to jail."

In today's Batman: Fear State: Omega, much comes to pass. That reference to the river?

I don;t think there's a bed of rice large enough to get the moisture out of all the submerged technology, is there?

Simon Saint is in jail rather than in house arrest – did we get that wrong?

Nope, bang on, it seems. As well as Amanda Waller's land grab for all of the lovely technology that he provided that locked Gotham down as a fascist state. Whatever might she find a use for such technology?

And, yes, with Miracel Molly in jail, but co-operating with the authorities, might Amanda Waller have a role for her in the Suicide Squad too? Anyone else out there?

Ah yes, a Peacekeeper on the lose. The only question to ask – how much of any of this will Josh Williamson use?

BATMAN FEAR STATE OMEGA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B SIMONE BIANCHI CARD STOCK VAR

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Riccardo Federici (CA) Simone Bianchi

As Gotham's Fear State comes to a close, a new day dawns on the city…one without Batman. But the Dark Knight's absence does not mean the city is without heroes. Join James Tynion IV and Riccardo Federici as they bring "Fear State" to its conclusion and introduce a new status quo that will reverberate throughout the DCU for years to come.

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/30/2021