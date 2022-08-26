Amazing Fantasy #1000 Preview: It's House of Ideas, Not House of Math

Don't bother trying to add up the legacy numbers to justify Amazing Fantasy #1000. Just enjoy the ride and the preview. Check out the preview below.
Amazing Fantasy #1000
by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung, cover by John Romita Jr.
The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We're going big to celebrate in this, our thousandth issue of AMAZING FANTASY! An ALL-STAR roster of creators – Anthony Falcone, Dan Slott, Ho Che Anderson, Jonathan Hickman, Kurt Busiek, Michael Cho, Neil Gaiman, Rainbow Rowell, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Jim Cheung, Marco Checchetto, Olivier Coipel, Ryan Stegman, Steve McNiven, Terry Dodson, Todd Nauck, Armando Iannuci, and more – are coming together to celebrate Peter Parker and Spider-Man's birthdays!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.11"D | 5 oz | 90 per carton
On sale Aug 31, 2022 | 72 Pages | 75960609975700111
| Rated T
$7.99
Variants:
75960609975700121 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 JS CAMPBELL VARIANT – $7.99 US
75960609975700131 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 JS CAMPBELL RETRO VARIANT – $7.99 US
75960609975700141 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 JS CAMPBELL VIRGIN VARIANT – $7.99 US
75960609975700151 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 CLARKE VARIANT – $7.99 US
75960609975700161 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 MOMOKO VARIANT – $7.99 US
75960609975700171 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 MCNIVEN VARIANT – $7.99 US
75960609975700181 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 QUESADA WRAPAROUND VARIANT – $7.99 US
Interior preview page from 75960609975700111 AMAZING FANTASY #1000 JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960609975700111 AMAZING FANTASY #1000 JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960609975700111 AMAZING FANTASY #1000 JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960609975700111 AMAZING FANTASY #1000 JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960609975700111 AMAZING FANTASY #1000 JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960609975700111 AMAZING FANTASY #1000 JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung & John Romita Jr., in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960609975700121 AMAZING FANTASY 1000 JS CAMPBELL VARIANT, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung, in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960609975700131 AMAZING FANTASY 1000 JS CAMPBELL RETRO VARIANT, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung, in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960609975700141 AMAZING FANTASY 1000 JS CAMPBELL VIRGIN VARIANT, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung, in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960609975700151 AMAZING FANTASY 1000 CLARKE VARIANT, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung, in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960609975700161 AMAZING FANTASY 1000 MOMOKO VARIANT, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung, in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960609975700171 AMAZING FANTASY 1000 MCNIVEN VARIANT, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung, in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960609975700181 AMAZING FANTASY 1000 QUESADA WRAPAROUND VARIANT, by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung, in stores Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from marvel
Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.