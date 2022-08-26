Amazing Fantasy #1000 Preview: It's House of Ideas, Not House of Math

Don't bother trying to add up the legacy numbers to justify Amazing Fantasy #1000. Just enjoy the ride and the preview. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Fantasy #1000

by Kurt Busiek & Marvel Various & Jim Cheung, cover by John Romita Jr.

The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We're going big to celebrate in this, our thousandth issue of AMAZING FANTASY! An ALL-STAR roster of creators – Anthony Falcone, Dan Slott, Ho Che Anderson, Jonathan Hickman, Kurt Busiek, Michael Cho, Neil Gaiman, Rainbow Rowell, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Jim Cheung, Marco Checchetto, Olivier Coipel, Ryan Stegman, Steve McNiven, Terry Dodson, Todd Nauck, Armando Iannuci, and more – are coming together to celebrate Peter Parker and Spider-Man's birthdays!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.11"D | 5 oz | 90 per carton

On sale Aug 31, 2022 | 72 Pages | 75960609975700111

| Rated T

$7.99

Variants:

75960609975700121 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 JS CAMPBELL VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960609975700131 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 JS CAMPBELL RETRO VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960609975700141 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 JS CAMPBELL VIRGIN VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960609975700151 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 CLARKE VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960609975700161 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 MOMOKO VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960609975700171 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 MCNIVEN VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960609975700181 – AMAZING FANTASY 1000 QUESADA WRAPAROUND VARIANT – $7.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.