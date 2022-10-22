Amazing Spider-Man #12 Preview: New Hobgoblin, Who Dis?

There's a new Hobgoblin in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #12… unfortunately, only Ned Leeds can see him. That's not a good sign.

Amazing Spider-Man #12

by Zeb Wells & John Romita Jr., cover by John Romita Jr.

GLIDER VS. GLIDER, BOMB VS. BOMB, GOBLIN VS. SPIDER?! Spidey's new costume is going to be tested in a horrifying crucible. If you thought the Tombstone and Vulture fights were rough, YOU AIN'T SEEN NOTHING YET!!!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620200301211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200301221 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 12 DELL'OTTO MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200301231 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 12 REILLY WINDOW SHADES VARIANT – $3.99 US

