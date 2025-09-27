Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Amazing Spider-Man #13 Preview: Spidey's Galactic Road Trip

Amazing Spider-Man #13 sends Peter Parker to space with Rocket Raccoon and mysterious new allies. What cosmic secrets await our wall-crawler?

Article Summary Spider-Man blasts off on a cosmic adventure in Amazing Spider-Man #13, on sale October 1st, 2025!

Peter Parker teams up with Rocket Raccoon, Symbie, and new cosmic allies to unlock galactic mysteries.

The issue promises huge impacts for Spidey and answers to brewing Marvel Universe cosmic secrets.

SPIDEY & HIS COSMIC FRIENDS! Who is this space-faring Spider-Man, and who is his crew?! You may recognize Rocket Raccoon and may have heard of Symbie. The other companions will have a huge impact on Spider-Man and may hold a key to some mysteries that have been brewing!

Amazing Spider-Man #13

by Joe Kelly & Pepe Larraz, cover by Pepe Larraz

SPIDEY & HIS COSMIC FRIENDS! Who is this space-faring Spider-Man, and who is his crew?! You may recognize Rocket Raccoon and may have heard of Symbie. The other companions will have a huge impact on Spider-Man and may hold a key to some mysteries that have been brewing!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Oct 01, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621001501311

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960621001501316 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 LEE BERMEJO AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501317 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 VALERIO SCHITI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501321 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 LEE BERMEJO AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501331 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 DAVE BARDIN MUPPETS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501341 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 PERE PEREZ VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501351 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 J. GONZO WHITE TIGER TEAM-UP VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

