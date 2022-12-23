Amazing Spider-Man #16 Preview: Memory Issues

In this issue, Spider-Man faces off against Chasm, as Ben Reilly shows he really knows how to hold a grudge.

Amazing Spider-Man #16

by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness, cover by John Romita Jr.

Spider-Man VS. Chasm!! After the battle with Venom last issue, it's time for the main event… That's right, it's Peter Parker vs. Ben Reilly, no-holds-barred in the craziest battle you've ever seen! Chasm secures his place in Spidey's rogues' gallery…as the one who finally vanquishes Peter Parker?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620200301611

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200301621 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 16 MCGUINNESS DARK WEB VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620200301631 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 16 STEGMAN DEMONIZED VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620200301641 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 16 BAGLEY VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

