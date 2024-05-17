Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Art, Mona Lisa

Art and LEGO Collide as the Mona Lisa Gets a Brick Makeover

The magic of LEGO comes to life once again with some brand new sets heading our way including a buildable Mona Lisa

Article Summary LEGO reveals a buildable Mona Lisa Art set, immersing fans in a classic masterpiece.

The set comprises 1,503 pieces, measures 17" tall by 11.5" wide, and comes with a soundtrack.

Art enthusiasts can pre-order the Mona Lisa LEGO set for October 2024 release at $99.99.

Incorporates a detachable golden frame and eyes that can switch for an abstract look.

Dive into the world of artistic mastery with LEGO as they debut their latest LEGO Art set featuring a buildable Mona Lisa! That is right; it is time to become the one and only Leonardo da Vinci as Master Builders get to recreate this timeless masterpiece brick by brick. Coming in at 1,503 pieces, this set features intricate design and a vibrant color palette that measures 17" tall and 11.5" wide. The LEGO Mona Lisa set captures the essence of the iconic painting, from her enigmatic smile to her elegant golden frame. Whether you're a seasoned builder or a newcomer to LEGO Art, assembling the Mona Lisa provides a satisfying and meditative experience and even features her own soundtrack from LEGO. A release like this just shows the complexity that LEGO has been faithfully bringing to life with its LEGO Art series. Art and brick majors can showcase their inner da Vinci in October 2024 for $99.99, and pre-orders are already live through the LEGO Store.

LEGO Debut New Art Set with the Mona Lisa

"Create your own masterpiece with this LEGO® Art Mona Lisa (31213) painting building kit. Art-lovers can enjoy an immersive and joyful project as they assemble this bold and unique interpretation of Leonardo da Vinci's art on their own or with friends."

"This wall art is a treat for yourself or a home decor gift idea for men, women and art-lovers. It comes in a bluer hue to reflect the colors used by da Vinci over 500 years ago before the paint changed with age. The pieces printed with the Mona Lisa's famous eyes can be replaced with blank pieces for a more abstract appearance. Positioned in its elegant gold frame, this Mona Lisa painting is designed to be hung on a wall. The frame is detachable and can be used to display other LEGO Art pieces from an existing collection."

