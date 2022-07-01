Amazing Spider-Man #5 Preview: Broken Heart, Broken Face

The Black Cat catches up with Spidey in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #5… can she help him mend his broken heart (or face)? Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #5

by Zeb Wells & John Romita Jr., cover by John Romita Jr.

The end of the first arc of this historic new volume is here, and you won't believe what we're putting the Web-Slinger through! Spider-Man and Tombstone have their most brutal battle ever, but I fear the worst damage to Peter isn't going to be physical. Also, did you notice that this was ASM LGY #899?! That means next issue is…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620200300511

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200300521 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 5 RIBIC VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200300531 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 5 DAUTERMAN HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200300541 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 5 MERCADO VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.