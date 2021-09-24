Amazing Spider-Man #74 Preview: Harry Goes to Hell

Nick Spencer's run as writer of Amazing Spider-Man comes to an end this Wednesday with Amazing Spider-Man #74, and Mephisto is front and center in this preview of the issue, tormenting poor Harry Osborn. What did he ever do to deserve this?! Well, besides everything. Check out the preview below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210530

JUL210533 – FERREIRA VAR – $9.99

JUL210534 – PICHELLI MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR – $9.99

JUL210535 – VICENTINI VAR – $9.99

JUL210536 – MOMOKO VAR – $9.99

JUL210537 – CHECCHETTO VAR – $9.99

JUL210538 – YU VAR – $9.99

JUL210539 – FRENZ VAR – $9.99

JUL210540 – MALEEV VAR – $9.99

JUL210541 – GOMEZ VAR – $9.99

(W) Nick Spencer (A) More (A / CA) Patrick Gleason

• It's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #875, and the whole ASM team is coming together to bring you a massive issue that is the culmination of three years of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

• It's all lead to this… "Hunted," "Sins Rising," "Last Remains," "King's Ransom," "Chameleon Conspiracy," "Sinister War"…and so much more all led to this climax and conclusion to Nick Spencer's landmark run on the best comic book in the world.

• What will happen with Peter and MJ, Mysterio, J. Jonah Jameson, Norman Osborn, Aunt May and Kindred?! FIND OUT HERE! Rated T+

In Shops: 9/29/2021

SRP: $9.99