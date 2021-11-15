Amazing Spider-Man #78 Beats Joker #9 – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And without the main Batman title this week, Amazing Spider-Man only has The Joker to beat – which it does, both beating the debuts of Venom #1 and Robin And Batman #1. And I do notice DC editorial are noticing how well Harley Quinn: Eat Bang Kill Tour has been doing.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #78 Joker #9 Venom #1 Robin and Batman #1 Hellions #17 Harley Quinn: Eat Bang Kill Tour #3 Excalibur #25 Alien #8 Batman The Imposter #2 Batman Urban Legends #9

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Rodman's Comics: Joker took the top spot. What's the Furthest Place From Here did well. Not a bad week, not a great week.

Ssalesfish: Venom 1 was our number one title this week and sales were bolstered by people getting multiple covers for it. The new Spider-Man launch has been selling overall better numbers than Nick Spencer's run. Joker is one of our top books as well, and people generally get multiple copies on this title.

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next weekend (on time). If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.