Amazing Spider-Man #81 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And with Spider-Man at the cinemas, it looks like it may have bumped sales in store just a little bit…

Amazing Spider-Man #81 Hulk #2 Batgirls #1 X-Force #26 Conan The Barbarian #1 Facsimile Harley Quinn: Eat, Bang, Kill Tour #4 'Tis the Season To Be Freezin' #1 Robin & Batman #2 Brzrkr #6 Excalibur #26

Rodman's Comics: With great hype for the next Spider-man movie comes great sales for Amazing Spider-Man as he takes first place this week. The holiday season is mixing up sales. People from out of town with regulars leaving town. Happy holidays everyone.

Ssalesfish: The number 2 and 3 spots this week went to the box office stars of the Holidays, Spider-Man and Keanu Reeves respectively, but the #1 spot this week was due to our Ssalefish store exclusive of Conan the Barbarian #1 Facsimile edition. Hulk was nothing to sneeze at but I predict this book will probably fall lower on the list each month than Immortal Hulk as the initial reaction was lukewarm. A lot of customers have expressed disappointment or confusion in the direction the title has suddenly taken.

