Amazing Spider-Man #85 Foreshadows Major Threat To Marvel Universe

Today's Amazing Spider-Man #85 sees Doctor Octopus invading the headquarters of the Beyonf Corporation to steal their secrets – or rather the secrets they stole from him, back. But along the way, we see a few of their other technological marvels that they are keeping for another day. And one that threatens to engulf the Marvel Universe.

No, I wasn't talking about the walking talking fish, although there's probably an Atlantis Attacks III imn there somewhere. No, it;s what Otto Octavius finds in the neighbouring room.

Sentient sandwiches. Buns with brains. Subs with substance. Rolls with raisin d'etre. One you have seen this, there is no going back, and the question must be asked – what if all the bread-based foodstuffs rose up, shook off their chain stores and marched in unison, demanding their grain-given rights to self-determination? Would they find enlightenment? Be one with everything? And what's with this wishes thing – are they genies bonded to baguettes? Though it is possible, in the Superior Four, Doc Ock has something else on his mind. Or minds.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #85

DOCTOR OCTOPUS VS. SPIDER-MAN AT BEYOND HQ! It's going to take everything Ben Reilly and the company that backs him has to stop Otto Octavius. But, in the Merry Marvel fashion and as with all respectable Spider-Stories, even if Spider-Man wins, he is going to lose. And he is going to lose BIG. RATED T+In Shops: Jan 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99

DEVILS REIGN SUPERIOR FOUR #1 (OF 3)

THE FANTASTIC ARE NO MORE. LONG LIVE…THE SUPERIOR FOUR. Otto Octavius has acquired a taste for the infinite. Empowered by Wilson Fisk, Doctor Octopus faces a tantalizing, unprecedented opportunity to scour the Multiverse, amassing an army of… himself. An army to march on our reality, proving Otto's supremacy – and it all begins with his SUPERIOR FOUR!

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99