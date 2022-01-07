Amazing Spider-Man #85 Preview: Spider-Man is a Loser

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. The solicit for Amazing Spider-Man #85 claims that Ben Reilly will "lose big" in the comic hitting stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #85
by Cody Ziglar & Paco Medina, cover by Arthur Adams
DOCTOR OCTOPUS VS. SPIDER-MAN AT BEYOND HQ! It's going to take everything Ben Reilly and the company that backs him has to stop Otto Octavius. But, in the Merry Marvel fashion and as with all respectable Spider-Stories, even if Spider-Man wins, he is going to lose. And he is going to lose BIG.
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.65"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608936908511
| Rated T
$3.99
Varants:
75960608936908521 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 85 YU VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US
75960608936908531 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 85 MOMOKO CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

