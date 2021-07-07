Amina Mucciolo Sells Autobiographical Graphic Novel To Scholastic

Amina Mucciolo, founder of Studio Mucci and artist, designer, and entrepreneur, has sold her autobiographical middle-grade graphic novel to Erinn Pascal at Scholastic. The fictionalized autobiographical story follows Amina's experience in middle school when she started braiding her hair with bright colors as a way to cope with bullying, body image, and neurodivergence, forging a path towards what would one day become her signature rainbow aesthetic and mindset. Amina Mucciolo's as-yet-untitled graphic novel will be published in the summer of 2023 and her agent Melissa Edwards at Stonesong negotiated the deal for world rights.

Amina Mucciolo hit headlines firstly when a hotel chain was accused of copying her interior designs, and then when a toy company was accused of creating a doll in her image.

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America.

Melissa Edwards joined Stonesong as a literary agent in August 2016 and represents children's books for all ages and adult commercial fiction, as well as select pop-culture nonfiction. Previously, she was a literary agent at the Aaron Priest Literary Agency, where she managed the foreign rights for a forty-year backlist. Melissa is looking for commercial and upmarket fiction for teens and adults. For young adults, she is interested in developing her list in hooky high-concept romance and thrillers. Melissa is currently highly interested in developing her adult commercial fiction list, with a particular eye out for vibrant and fun young women's fiction, mysteries and thrillers featuring characters from underrepresented backgrounds, and upmarket book club fiction.