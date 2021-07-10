An Uneasy Alliance Forms in Future State Gotham #3 [Preview]

Jason Todd has trust issues, but in this preview of Future State Gotham #3, he must trust the Next Batman… at least until they manage to stop a full-scale prison riot. Of course, if there's one way to prove one's commitment to the Baman gimmick, it's by beating the crap out of mentally ill criminals, so Batman is definitely in the right place here. Plus: does Nightwing's ass still look as good in black and white? Check out the preview of Future State Gotham #3 below.
FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #3
DC Comics
0521DC077
(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Simone Di Meo
Red Hood comes mask to mask with Gotham's most wanted, the Next Batman, as the future of the Bat-Family continues! It's a deadly showdown made worse by the horde of psychopathic criminals who want to kill them both! And finally, the new Gotham villain Warmonger reveals himself!
In Shops: 7/13/2021
SRP: $3.99
