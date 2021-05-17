And Now An Alex Ross Look At The Penultimate Immortal Hulk #49

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool showed off the cover to The Immortal Hulk #50 by Alex Ross, the series finale, being published in September 2021. But we totally forgot about showing off his cover to The Immortal Hulk #49 as well, by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett, to be published on the 4th of August.

This year will see the climactic end to one of the most critically acclaimed runs in recent history: Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's IMMORTAL HULK. Closing out this thought-provoking, character redefining epic with IMMORTAL HULK #50, Ewing and Bennett will bid farewell to Bruce Banner, the Green Door, and all the unforgettable elements they've cemented into the Hulk mythos. But there are plenty of surprises still in store and fans will want to pick up IMMORTAL HULK #49 where the build-up to the explosive final issue begins with a bang! "It's finally time to admit it – IMMORTAL HULK is reaching the end of the story we set out to tell," Ewing said. "Issue #49 brings jade-jaws to the gates of the abyss and a final accounting of his life – in time for a last issue you'll have to experience to believe." The gate is a thing of divine power – a thing of forever. But even for the strongest one there is, it bears the warning: ABANDON HOPE, ALL YE WHO ENTER HERE.

The Immortal Hulk by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett comes to the end of its four year-plus run with an #50 end cap. The story will continue in a different way in Gamma Flight, written by Crystal Fraser and Al Ewing and drawn by Lan Medina. But for this extraordinary modern-day horror-superhero comic, set deep within Marvel Comics continuity, that exceeded all publisher expectations, there comes an end. And we have Alex Ross's final cover, a wraparound reflecting the entire run and giving us a final gamma-monster battle in hell. Or New York. Maybe it's the same thing. I do love Joe Fixit's shirts…

It may also be worth noting that although there's a tenth volume of the trade paperback collecting up to #50, there will also be an eleventh volume next year collecting extraneous matter.

Immortal Hulk Vol. 10 Paperback – December 7, 2021

by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett We thought they were dead. We thought they'd been banished, controlled, made harmless. We were wrong. The gamma monsters are coming back — converging, one by one, on New York City. And who can stop them now? Who can save us…from the Immortal Hulk? The Avengers are ready to give it their best shot — but last time around, their battle against the Hulk was just business, and they destroyed an entire town. Now they're in the middle of New York City, about to take on a very different kind of Hulk…and it's become personal. Run for your lives! COLLECTING: 46-50

Immortal Hulk Vol. 11 Paperback – January 11, 2022 by Al Ewing, Bill Mantlo, Peter David, Simone di Meo, Joe Bennett, Felipe Andrade, Mattia de Iulis Complete your collection of Al Ewing's incredible saga of the IMMORTAL HULK! Stephen Strange is dead. All that is left is a charred skeleton. Bruce Banner wants to know why — and he won't stop until he knows the truth. The road to answers will lead to the return of the Defenders! Then, the symbiotic nightmares of ABSOLUTE CARNAGE and KING IN BLACK engulf two very different Hulks! And when Jennifer Walters falls in battle during EMPYRE, she steps through the Green Door…and learns the full horror of being an Immortal She-Hulk. Plus, revisit the tortured relationship between Bruce and his father that inspired IMMORTAL HULK! COLLECTING: Immortal Hulk: The Best Defense (2018) 1, Defenders: The Best Defense (2018) 1, Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk (2019) 1, Immortal Hulk (2020) 0, Immortal She-Hulk (2020) 1, King in Black: Immortal Hulk (2020) 1