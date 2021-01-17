Andi Watson Sells Punycorn Graphic Novel to Clarion

Andi Watson is a British cartoonist and illustrator best known for the graphic novels Glister, Breakfast After Noon, Slow News Day, Geisha and his series Samurai Jam, Skeleton Key, Paris and Love Fights. After initially targeting an adult audience, he pivoted to all-ages/young adults books with the Glister and Princess at Midnightseries published by Image Comics, repackaged for the UK by Walker Books, who published his follow-up series of books, Gum Girl. Along the way, he also wrote the Buffy The Vampire Slayer series for Dark Horse Comics, and the Marvel Comics series Namor, as well as a smattering of X-Men, Wonder Girl, Hellboy, Grendel, 15 Love and more. A recent graphic novel The Book Tour came out from Top Shelf, and last summer saw the publication of his Kerry and the Knight of the Forest graphic novel from Random House.

This is partially as a result of being represented by comic book literary agent Janna Morishima at Janna Co. Janna Co. is a literary and illustration agency specializing in children's and YA graphic novelists and visual storytellers. Janna Morishima helped co-found the Graphix imprint at Scholastic back in the beginning, then left to launch the Kids Group at Diamond Book Distributors and now works as an agent representing authors, artists, graphic novelists, visual storytellers, and production studios.

And now, Anne Hoppe at Clarion has bought a graphic novel Punycorn plus an untitled sequel. A middle-grade graphic novel features an athletically challenged but pure of heart unicorn and his oddball allies—including a dragon who can't breathe fire and a dung elemental—who must save the kingdom from a sulky super-villain and his devious little sister. Punycorn will be published in the autumn of 2023 with the sequel for the spring of 2024.