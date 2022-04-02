Angel Breaker, First Appearance In Batman #122 (Spoilers)

Larry Doherty of Larry's Comics posted last night "Nice KEY. @DCComics Batman #122 is the 1st appearance of Angel Breaker #newcomicbookday". Well, that's not news to those who have been reading previous editions of Bleeding Cool's Gotham Gossip. Where I wrote a few weeks ago "Talking of whom, meet The Angel Breaker. Well you have to have a first appearance to get the speculators excited." Also known as the Demon's Shadow, created by Joshua Williamson and Howard Porter, her first appearance will be in Batman #122 out this Tuesday… there currently appears to be no planned cover appearance either. Yet.

Angel Breaker, First Appearance In Batman #122
Angel Breaker, First Appearance In Batman #122 – photo from Larry Doherty.

But here's a look at how Angel Breaker first appears on the inside of Batman #122… from a comic book store customer who bought a copy from a shop that likes to sell their comic books a little bit on the early side, from another part of America…

Angel Breaker, First Appearance In Batman #122
Angel Breaker, First Appearance In Batman #122

And a better look at Angel Breaker from her profile, the Demon's Shadow swinging her swords.

Angel Breaker, First Appearance In Batman #122
Angel Breaker, First Appearance In Batman #122

Officially going on sale on Tuesday in comic book stores, you can start lining up for Angel Breaker now if you wish. Will she be a new Punchline? A new Queen Goblin?

BATMAN #122 CVR A HOWARD PORTER (SHADOW WAR)
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Howard Porter, Trevor Hairsine (CA) Howard Porter
Ra's al Ghul is dead, and Talia is out for revenge! Batman is on the case to find Deathstroke before Talia's elite killers do! But Batman starts to piece together that not everything is what it seems in Ra's's death…and knows whom he must interrogate to get answers…Talia herself! Can the two former lovers ever work togeth-er again? Plus, a backup tale showing the secret first fight between Batman and Deathstroke!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/5/2022

 

