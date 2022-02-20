Another All-Ages 2000AD With Cadet Dredd- Rebellion May 2021 Solicits

Rebellion brings back an All-Ages 2000AD for its May 2022 solicits and solicitations with Cadet Dredd, as well as a brand new 45 Years Of 2000 AD with 45 modern comics artists showing their interpretations of45 2000 AD characters including Jamie Smart, Hannah Templer, Michael Allred, Kevin O'Neill, Sean Phillips, Colleen Doran and more.

2000 AD MAR PROG PACK (MAY 2022 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR221846

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Chris Wildgoose

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Prog 2280 is the first all-ages special of the year with Cadet Dredd investigating drug use in "Red Medicine," plus we visit the magic school Lowborn High, Pandora Perfect is back in 'Feed the Bird', and Chopper takes to the skies. In Progs 2281-2283, a new Judge Dredd story starts as former Judge Asher edges closer to criminality in "An Honest Man"; the conspiracy goes deeper in Brink: "Mercury Retrograde"; monsters and mayhem in Fiends of the Eastern Front: "1963"; PI Mallory Hope investigates murder in the movies in "Hope… In the Shadows"; and Dexter and co encounter "The Thing in the Thing"!

Contsins issues 2280, 2281, 2282, 2283

In Shops: May 25, 2022 SRP: $26

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #444 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR221847

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Boo Cook

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! There's a complete Judge Dredd story as the lawman leads a team into the ruins of Atlantis in 'Q-topia'; chaos surrounds the mayoral election in Lawless: "Ballots Over Badrock"; the infection turns critical in Death Cap; Nia looks for a way out in Diamond Dogs III; and it's surf or die in the final part of "Surfer." Plus there's the usual interviews, features, and in the bagged graphic novel Hawk the Slayer's epic adventure concludes courtesy of Garth Ennis & Henry Flint!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 10.99

HAWK THE SLAYER #2 (OF 5) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR221848

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Henry Flint (CA) Greg Staples

Hawk's deepest fears have been confirmed – dark forces have returned to plague the land and only he stands any chance of stopping them! Reunited with the warrior giant, Gort and the skilled Elfin Bowman Crow, as well as some new comrades, Hawk must venture into the Forest of Weir to learn the true identity of his enemy.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 9

RISE AND FALL OF THE TRIGAN EMPIRE TP VOL 04 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR221849

(W) Michael Butterworth (A) Miguel Quesada, Philip Corke (A / CA) Don Lawrence

The best-selling Treasury of British Comics archival series The Rise and Fall of the Trigan Empire reaches its fourth astounding volume. Don Lawrence's painted art continues to be a highlight of the series, and as he takes a sabbatical from the strip Miguel Quesada and Philip Corke match his impressive work with their own style. The Trigan Empire remains resilient against enemies on all fronts, from treacherous politicians, murderous Zith assassins, and alien invaders, Trigo and Janno protect the citizens of Elekton. The omnibus collects the stories published from 1973 through to 1976.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 24.99

45 YEARS OF 2000 AD ANNI ART BOOK HC (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR221853

(W) VARIOUS (A) Mike Allred, Rachael Stott, Kevin O'Neil, Jamie Smart, Hannah Templer (CA) VARIOUS

45 of the hottest artists working in comics and illustartion today bring their own interpretations to 45 2000 AD characters in this oversized art book celebrating the 45th Anniversary of the Galaxy's Greatest Comic. Earth's most popular comic and illustration artists to interpret the characters featured in the pages of 2000 AD. Featuring all new work by Jamie Smart (Bunny vs Monkey), Hannah Templer (GLOW, TMNT), Michael Allred (Madman, Silver Surfer), Kevin O'Neill (League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Sean Phillips (Reckless, The Fade Out), Colleen Doran (Sandman, A Distant Soil).

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 45

ART AND MAKING OF SNIPER ELITE HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR221854

(W) Paul Bryn Davies (A / CA) VARIOUS

A beautfully produced hardback coffee table book celebrating the acclaimed and bestselling Sniper Elite franchise. Delve into the history of the games, how they were made, and the real-life context behind the settings and characters. The Art & Making of Sniper Elite covers the whole franchise, from the first game to the latest. It will contain commentary and insight from the artists and developers, alongside concept art of the iconic characters, weaponry, vehicles and environments. A must-have for any Sniper fan.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 45

THE ART OF CARLOS EZQUERRA HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR221855

(W) VARIOUS (A / CA) Carlos Ezquerra

An often unsung titan of the industry, Carlos Ezquerra's influence has been as broad as his artwork was inimitable. His co-creation of Judge Dredd and powerful work on Strontium Dog alone helped establish 2000 AD as a powerhouse and him as a comics master. When he passed away unexpectedly in 2018, comics was robbed of one of its most vibrant, dynamic and powerful talents, yet his legacy is almost unparalleled in the industry. This 240-page hardcover collection spans half a century of his comic work and is ideal for both long-time fans and those looking to discover his work for themselves.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 29.99

THE SARGE HC (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR221856

(W) Gerry Finley-Day (A / CA) Mike Western

Brand new hardback collection of a beloved WWII strip from the legendary Battle comic, with an introduction by Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys). British Sergeant Jim Masters, a veteran of the Great War, has to protect and lead his inexperienced platoon during the Second World War. From Dunkirk to North Africa, the might of the German Army face the ultimate adversaries when Masters and his boys spring into action. Nothing can substitute for experience!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 25

THISTLEBONE BOOK 2 POISONED ROOTS HC (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR221861

(W) Tom Eglington (A / CA) Simon Davis

Britain, 2020. It's been over a year since journalist Seema Chaudry accompanied cult survivor Avril Easton back to the village of Harrowvale, the site of her terrifying experiences at the hands of Jasper Hillman's Thistlebone worshippers, a crazed occult group that believed in an ancient woodland deity. Intended as a cathartic experience, both women were changed forever by what they were confronted with. In the process of researching for a book on the Thistlebone legend, Seema believes much of it centers around one man – Malcolm Kinniburgh.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 19.99