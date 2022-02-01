Another Replacement For Arkham Asylum And What Keeps Arkham Tower Up?

Gotham saw Arham Asylum destroyed by the not-Joker in The Joker War, while Fear State saw a replacement built in a few days, Arkham Tower. Trying to absorb criticisms made against Arkham Asylum, trying new ways to treat patients and having extraordinary results. However a flash-forward shows that it ends in an armed siege featuring some of the patients who had seemed to have been most successfully treated.

Detective Comics #1050 revealed that Psycho Pirate was a patient in the new Arkham Tower. And now Detective Comics #1051 reveals the two may not be entirely unconnected. The Psycho-Pirate, the cross-dimensional survivor, driven mad by the multiverse, has often been key to both crisis and controlling populations, including Gotham, working for Bane. And it appears he has been put to work for Arkham Tower.

Though not, it seems, without cost. What happens when the Red Bull tuns out? Block War!

While in today's Arkham City: The Order Of The World #5, there's an entirely new Arkham Asylum being set up by someone even worse, Professor Pyg's Asylum at an old abattoir. What might that do to the mind, eh?

Any other locations for someone with a fragile mental state to hang out?

Penguin's strip joint? Where might that lead?

Yes, that's about right…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1051 CVR A IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Max Raynor, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

Psycho-Pirate! Qu'est-ce que c'est? The mind manipulations of one of the DCU's most calamitous villains are revealed at the heart of Arkham Tower…but who's really calling the shots? As Batwoman's undercover operation takes a disastrous turn, Huntress finds her own mission inside the Tower growing more perilous by the moment! All is revealed in this explosive first chapter in act two of the "Shadows of the Bat" weekly event! Then, in "House of Gotham" part five, the Boy emerges from his Scarecrow caper with a new perspective on the world…but what's scarier: Dr. Crane's fear toxins, or Batman's control of Gotham's militarized youth?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/01/2022 ARKHAM CITY THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #5 (OF 6) CVR A SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

(W) Dan Watters (A) Dani (CA) Sam Wolfe Connelly

Like layers of skin peeled back by madness, Dr. Joy finally comes face to face with the absurd, gaping maw of the one true order of the world. With only the fires of Azrael and Detective Stone's hatred lighting the way, what chance do our poor Arkhamites have at survival as they descend into that which lies beneath all things? Join us for the penultimate chapter of Arkham City: The Order of the World and see the truth for yourself.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/01/2022