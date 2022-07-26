Antarctic's Samurai Penguin's Penguina #1 In October 2022 Solicits

Antarctic Press has a brand new lead character for their comic books, to launch as the winter months start to approach, Penguina, spinning out of the classic comic book Samurai Penguin. With a Pemguina #1 one-shot in their October 2022 solicits and solicitations. And with the power to have any comic book character's superpower for one hour after reading the comic.

PENGUINA ONE SHOT CVR A DEVIN

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG221158

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Julie Devin

Sent in a dimensional portal ship and landing in the Antarctic as a baby, Penguina is found and raised by Samurai Penguin. Leaving to see the world once she's grown, she finds out she has the ability to mimic powers of any comic character if she reads the comic but only for 1 hour! To keep a low profile, she takes a secret identity working as an intern at a small comic company…until Penguina is needed!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

PENGUINA ONE SHOT CVR B ICE BLUE FOIL DUNN

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG221159

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Ben Dunn

Goodness glaciers! You'll be cold-cocked by this limited blue-foil variant by character creator Ben Dunn!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 9.99

FRED PERRY SECRET SKETCHBOOK

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG221160

(A) Fred Perry

Gold Digger creator Fred Perry went looking for some missing files, and look what he found behind a forgotten secret door! Savor this treasure trove of extra-special illustrations, collected for you before they get stored in some dusty corner of the Smithsonian!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

EXCITING COMICS #29

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG221161

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) David Jaxon

"Fallen Justice" (Cary Kelley, Steven Forbes, Harold Edge): The final battle rages between Dynagirl and Justice Theta's archenemy. Will Justice Theta come to his senses before it's too late, or spiral further into madness? "Green Tempest" (Brett Scheuerman, Javier Lugo): Halestorm vows to rain chaos on the people of Tempet as revenge against Green Tempest. Will Green Tempest destroy his nemesis, or show Halestorm the error of his ways? "XOB" (Kyrun Silva, David Jaxon): Beaten but not broken, Tracy and Danny retreat to recover from their battle wth Lord Eklips, and Danny reveals what he knows of XOB.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WORLD WAR 3 RAID ON TOKYO #2 (OF 5)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG221162

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

More hard-hitting alternate-history action from combat manga master Motofumi Kobayashi (Cat Shit One)! The abolition of the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty leads to incursions by Soviet forces. As the Soviets proceed from landing grounds in Niigata toward Tokyo, the JSDF, isolated from their government, must begin extrajudicial actions to survive. Will they be able to defend their country?

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MANGA Z #6

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG221163

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) MitsuBlinger

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida): While Kyle and Lenifille stay at an inn, Sylka is too proud to join them…unless it's raining REALLY hard. "Foxy and Wolfy" (Kitsune Windsor, MitsuBlinger and Ana Kris): Foxy and Wolfy meet the newest mages to grace Fox Shuffle with their presence. Who are these people, and what do they want? "VR XOXO" (Luis Torres, MitsuBlinger and Noir House Art): Top-class student Itsuki Nishimura's carefully planned life is thrown awry when he's accused of cheating on an exam. His friend Akari points him to "The Illusion", a popular life-simulation game, to cure the resulting depression, but he gets drawn in too deeply, and now Akari must snap her friend out of the game's trance.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

UNPREPPED TP

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG221164

(W) Chuck Dixon, Scott Beatty (A) Marlin Shoop

Collects UNPrepped #1-5

You may THINK you're ready for the apocalypse, but even after lockdown plagues, town-razing natural disasters, and an ever-present threat of rogue nations going nuclear, the average Joe just isn't prepared for a total global disaster. Witness mankind's transition from the Digital Age to the Stone Age in the blink of an eye, and the only light comes from an angry sun setting on two families struggling to survive. Comics legend Chuck Dixon reunites with frequent collaborator Scott Beatty to chronicle the final days with artist Marlin Shoop! It's the end of the world as THEY know it!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 24.99

PLANET COMICS #13

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG221165

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Hal Larsen

NOW MONTHLY

"Adventures of Slash Moron" (Dave Heeley, Sinclair Elliott, Hal Laren): Slash Moron, all-around hero and dimwit, zooms into outer space with Professor Essor, Gale Goodbody and the robot. Incredible adventures await them on a strange planet ruled by the evil Emperor Klutchmong. "Lords of the Cosmos: A Gathering Storm" (Dennis Fallon, Jason Palmatier, Zach Snyder, Dave Sharpe): Disciples of Umex members Cycorn and Pustulance pursue Aviteus as the great eagle travels to warn the Lords of the Cosmos at their mountain base. As poison saps the feathered warrior's strength, an ancient member of the Lords of the Cosmos intercedes. "Division 77" (Dave Heeley, Sinclair Elliott, Gary Burley): All seemed lost as the virus raged across the Earth. Then the Grakon arrived, promising a cure as long as Earth's bravest and brightest would fight for them in their wars. A millennium later, the cyborg troops of Division 77 continue to leave chaos and death in their wake. All hope of regaining their humanity is lost, or is it? "Lords of the Cosmos: Bug with a Shotgun" (Dennis Fallon, Jason Palmatier, Zach Snyder, Dave Sharpe): On the body of the great Godwing, the primitive civilization of the Waspulans is under siege by raiders under command of the evil Umex. Outclassed by modern weapons, one Warwasp turns the tide by picking up a shotgun and taking the fight to Umex's brigands

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

JUNGLE COMICS #11

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG221166

(W) Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi, Eric Alan Nelson (A) Bruno Marraffa, Marcelo Bravo (CA) Alessio Nocerino

NOW MONTHLY

"Prymal": (Eric Alan Nelson, and Marcelo Bravo): Rescued as an orphaned child by a mystical, ancient people, Silvia Felidae can communicate with or summon the traits of any animal. As Prymal, protector of the Amazon, she battles the Machiavellian Barbosa and the super-powered mercenaries known as The Huntsmen. "The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord": (Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi, and Bruno Marraffa): After escaping from a cave monster, Zan must now run for his life as he is pursued by the Moon Queen's guards, who are intent on his death!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99