Anthony Scaramucci's Superman Vs Muhammad Ali – Or Is It?

Anthony Scaramucci is an American financier who, for ten days, served as the White House Director of Communications under Donald Trump from the 21st of July until the 31st of July, 2017. Scaramucci provoked controversy after launching a strongly-worded attack on members of the Trump Administration in an interview with The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza, that he believed was off the record. He was dismissed by the new White House Chief of Staff, John F. Kelly, at the recommendation of Trump. He has since been critical of Trump in the media and voiced his support for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

It was in this aspect that he appeared last night on BBC One's Question Time, a long-running debate show in which several politicians and other newsworthy individuals of commentators are asked questions by members of the public. Beaming in from his New York home, we also got to see what Scaramucci wanted us to see, including his bookshelf, Trump book and – what appeared to be the cover of Superman Vs Muhammad Ali by Neal Adams, in the background.

Except it's not. It is a specially commissioned piece of art by Scaramucci from Mike Grell, reprising the original cover = but with Superboy instead of Superman – and some different figures in the crowd – including Scaramucci himself (bottom right). No sign of Donald Trump though…

Here's a look at the original cover by Neal Adams for comparison.

Scaramucci worked at Goldman Sachs' investment banking, equities, and private wealth management divisions between 1989 and 1996. After leaving Goldman Sachs, he founded Oscar Capital Management, and in 2005, he founded the investment firm SkyBridge Capital. He is currently making quite a few media appearances.